Transfer Tracker

Reports: San Jose Earthquakes transferring Marcos Lopez to Feyenoord

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Reports

The San Jose Earthquakes are transferring left back Marcos Lopez to Eredivisie side Feyenoord, according to reports from ESPN’s Jeff Carlisle and The Athletic’s Paul Tenorio.

The 22-year-old Peruvian international is out of contract after the 2022 MLS season, allowing the Western Conference club to capitalize financially before he potentially left for free.

Lopez’s anticipated exit would clear a U22 Initiative slot in San Jose after he spent the last four seasons in the Bay Area upon arriving from Peruvian club Sporting Cristal in 2019.

Lopez, already capped 20 times by Peru, has amassed four goals and six assists for San Jose across 69 regular-season games (58 starts).

Feyenoord are one of Holland’s biggest clubs and have several MLS connections, with Dennis te Kloese departing the LA Galaxy's front office last winter to become their CEO. Colorado Rapids homegrown midfielder Cole Bassett is also there on loan with a purchase option.

The move would represent San Jose’s third outgoing player this summer after Costa Rican international defender Francisco Calvo was transferred to Turkey’s top flight and the loan for Chofis Lopez from Liga MX’s Chivas expired. Chofis’ exit opened a Designated Player spot for the Quakes.

San Jose are currently 13th in the Western Conference standings, eight points below the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs line. They’ve been led by interim head coach Alex Covelo since parting ways with Matias Almeyda seven matches into their 2022 campaign.

READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant

Transfer Tracker San Jose Earthquakes Marcos Lopez

Related Stories

Reports: Vancouver Whitecaps finalizing addition of Austrian midfielder Alessandro Schöpf
Nashville SC acquire Jacob Shaffelburg on loan from Toronto FC
Official: Chicago Fire goalkeeper Gaga Slonina completes record move to Chelsea
More News
More News
2022 MLS All-Star Soccer Celebration presented by Coca-Cola

2022 MLS All-Star Soccer Celebration presented by Coca-Cola
Reports: Vancouver Whitecaps finalizing addition of Austrian midfielder Alessandro Schöpf
Transfer Tracker

Reports: Vancouver Whitecaps finalizing addition of Austrian midfielder Alessandro Schöpf
Nashville SC acquire Jacob Shaffelburg on loan from Toronto FC
Transfer Tracker

Nashville SC acquire Jacob Shaffelburg on loan from Toronto FC
Matthew McConaughey, Austin FC co-owner, to star in upcoming soccer film

Matthew McConaughey, Austin FC co-owner, to star in upcoming soccer film
Official: Chicago Fire goalkeeper Gaga Slonina completes record move to Chelsea
Transfer Tracker

Official: Chicago Fire goalkeeper Gaga Slonina completes record move to Chelsea
Reports: San Jose Earthquakes transferring Marcos Lopez to Feyenoord
Transfer Tracker

Reports: San Jose Earthquakes transferring Marcos Lopez to Feyenoord
More News
Video
Video
PK GOAL: Tom Barlow, NY Red Bulls - 97th minute
0:23

PK GOAL: Tom Barlow, NY Red Bulls - 97th minute
GOAL: Dantouma Toure, Colorado Rapids - 89th minute
0:55

GOAL: Dantouma Toure, Colorado Rapids - 89th minute
GOAL: Michael Barrios, Colorado Rapids - 80th minute
0:47

GOAL: Michael Barrios, Colorado Rapids - 80th minute
GOAL: Collen Warner, Colorado Rapids - 77th minute
0:47

GOAL: Collen Warner, Colorado Rapids - 77th minute
More Video