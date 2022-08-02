Reports: San Jose Earthquakes transferring Marcos Lopez to Feyenoord

Lopez, already capped 20 times by Peru, has amassed four goals and six assists for San Jose across 69 regular-season games (58 starts).

Lopez’s anticipated exit would clear a U22 Initiative slot in San Jose after he spent the last four seasons in the Bay Area upon arriving from Peruvian club Sporting Cristal in 2019.

The 22-year-old Peruvian international is out of contract after the 2022 MLS season, allowing the Western Conference club to capitalize financially before he potentially left for free.

The San Jose Earthquakes are transferring left back Marcos Lopez to Eredivisie side Feyenoord, according to reports from ESPN’s Jeff Carlisle and The Athletic’s Paul Tenorio.

Source confirms. This deal is all agreed between Feyenoord and #Quakes74 . Just pending paperwork. Peruvian left back Marcos López is headed to Holland. https://t.co/bBMXowXMcb

Feyenoord are one of Holland’s biggest clubs and have several MLS connections, with Dennis te Kloese departing the LA Galaxy's front office last winter to become their CEO. Colorado Rapids homegrown midfielder Cole Bassett is also there on loan with a purchase option.

The move would represent San Jose’s third outgoing player this summer after Costa Rican international defender Francisco Calvo was transferred to Turkey’s top flight and the loan for Chofis Lopez from Liga MX’s Chivas expired. Chofis’ exit opened a Designated Player spot for the Quakes.

San Jose are currently 13th in the Western Conference standings, eight points below the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs line. They’ve been led by interim head coach Alex Covelo since parting ways with Matias Almeyda seven matches into their 2022 campaign.