Nashville SC land USMNT defender Shaq Moore in transfer from Tenerife

Nashville SC have signed US men’s national team defender Shaq Moore through the 2025 MLS season with an option for 2026, the club announced Tuesday. Moore, 25, arrives from CD Tenerife in Spain’s second division.
To acquire the right back’s discovery priority from CF Montréal, Nashville sent $50,000 in 2022 General Allocation Money to the Canadian club. ESPN's Jeff Carlisle reported the transfer fee at $2 million.
“Shaq has all of the positive attributes that we look for on both sides of the ball, as well as on and off the field,” Nashville general manager Mike Jacobs said in a release. “He has the ability to be a key contributor in our group, and we are so pleased to have him join us here in Nashville.”
Moore made 101 appearances across all competitions in the past three seasons for Tenerife, nearly helping them earn promotion to LaLiga. He’s spent the entirety of his professional career in Spain following his debut at CF Huracán Moncada at 18 years old, also playing for Real Oviedo Vetusta, Atlético Levante UD and CF Reus Deportiu across different divisions.
Moore has earned 15 caps for the USMNT after debuting in 2018 and scored his lone international goal against Canada in the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup. He played in four World Cup qualifiers as the Yanks booked a Qatar 2022 spot, and will vie for one of 26 roster spots alongside now-teammate Walker Zimmerman, Nashville’s DP center back.
The move helps Nashville more firmly replace Canadian international Alistair Johnston after he was traded to CF Montréal in the offseason.