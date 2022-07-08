Toronto FC acquire Mark-Anthony Kaye in blockbuster trade from Colorado Rapids

“We are very excited to add Mark to our team,” Toronto FC head coach and sporting director Bob Bradley said in a release. “Over the past five seasons Mark has established himself as one of the better two-way midfielders in the league. He’s an intelligent player who likes to be around the ball, a good passer, ball-winner, competitor and teammate. We wish Ralph all the best in Colorado. He’s a great young man with a bright future ahead of him.”

The Rapids will receive homegrown midfielder Ralph Priso , $1.025 million in General Allocation Money, a 2023 international roster spot and TFC's first-round pick in the 2023 SuperDraft. There is $775k guaranteed GAM split across this season and next, while $250k GAM comes in either 2023 or 2024 depending on Kaye’s roster status in 2023.

Kaye, 27, is a constant with the Canadian men's national team and spent the last year with the Rapids, appearing in 32 games total. He was acquired last summer in a trade with LAFC, where he began his MLS career. He has made 109 MLS appearances (13g/21a) and won the 2019 Supporters' Shield with the Black & Gold.

A 2019 MLS All-Star, Kaye is viewed among the league's best central midfielders and is likely heading to the Qatar 2022 World Cup with Les Rouges.

The total package reflects the going rate for All-Star-level MLS players, set by FC Dallas acquiring US men's national team winger Paul Arriola for $2 million GAM from D.C. United in January. Between the allocation money received, the other assets can be added up to around that value. The going rate for a full season of an international roster spot has been around $250,000 GAM, in addition to acquiring Priso.

“Ralph is one of the most talented, young midfielders in MLS,” said Rapids executive vice president & general manager Pádraig Smith. “We’re delighted to welcome him to the club and believe he can develop into a core piece of our team’s midfield with his skillset.”

Priso, 19, is a product of TFC's academy and has made 25 MLS appearances (12 starts) and notched 2g/2a. He retains his homegrown status in Colorado. Priso is a Canadian youth international.