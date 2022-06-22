Transfer Tracker

Report: San Jose Earthquakes defender Francisco Calvo drawing European interest

By Dylan Butler @Dylan_Butler

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Report

Could Francisco Calvo’s days with the San Jose Earthquakes be numbered?

The Costa Rican defender is linked with a possible move to Europe, with Fabrizio Romano mentioning Konyaspor in Turkey’s Super Lig. The Turkish transfer window opened June 17 and is open until Sept. 8.

Calvo has been solid for the Quakes in the first half of the season after signing as a free agent in January. The 29-year-old leads MLS with 35 interceptions, is third in passes attempted (933) and leads San Jose in minutes played among defenders. His 83.5 passing percentage this season is the highest in his MLS career.

Calvo, a regular starter for the Ticos, who clinched a berth to Qatar last week courtesy of a 1-0 win over New Zealand, made his move to MLS ahead of the 2017 season when he signed with Minnesota United. He was a regular starter for the Loons and was named an MLS All-Star in 2018. He was traded to Chicago Fire FC midway through the 2019 season, where he made 39 regular season appearances with 38 starts.

Calvo had his option declined by the Fire after the 2021 campaign and has enjoyed a resurgence in San Jose. His contract with the Quakes goes through the 2022 season with a club option for 2023.

