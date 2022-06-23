Transfer Tracker

Sporting Kansas City sign forward William Agada from Israeli side Hapoel Jerusalem

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Sporting Kansas City have signed forward William Agada from Israeli side Hapoel Jerusalem, the club announced Thursday.

The 24-year-old will occupy an international roster spot and be officially added to SKC’s roster when MLS’s Secondary Transfer Window opens on July 7. That means Agada would be available to debut at CF Montréal on July 9.

“I am so excited to be joining Sporting KC,” Agada said in a press release. “It is a dream to play for a club like this and I hope to come in and help the team succeed. This is a great opportunity for me and I can’t wait to compete in front of the fans in Kansas City.”

The native Nigerian will be the second Sporting player to sign from the Israeli Premier League in the last three seasons, following Gadi Kinda.

He will join starting forwards Johnny Russell and Daniel Sallói in the attack, while Alan Pulido remains out for the 2022 season after undergoing knee surgery. Agada scored 37 goals across his four seasons in Israel, three with Hapoel Jerusalem and one with Hapoel Haifa when he was on loan during the 2020-21 season.

SKC are currently 12th in the Western Conference, standing with a 4W-9L-4D record, but recently advanced to the semifinals of the US Open Cup, where they will face USL Championship side Sacramento Republic.

Transfer Tracker Sporting Kansas City

Related Stories

Report: DC United signing Chilean winger Martin Rodriguez from Turkish club
Report: San Jose Earthquakes defender Francisco Calvo drawing European interest
Official: Columbus Crew complete club-record signing of Cucho Hernandez
More News
More News
Taxi Fountas 1-on-1: DC United’s ride is here?
National Writer: Charles Boehm

Taxi Fountas 1-on-1: DC United’s ride is here?
Official: FIFA expands 2022 World Cup final rosters to 26 players
World Cup

Official: FIFA expands 2022 World Cup final rosters to 26 players
RBNY midfielder Luquinhas wins Week 15 AT&T Goal of the Week
Goal of the Week

RBNY midfielder Luquinhas wins Week 15 AT&T Goal of the Week
Sporting Kansas City sign forward William Agada from Israeli side Hapoel Jerusalem
Transfer Tracker

Sporting Kansas City sign forward William Agada from Israeli side Hapoel Jerusalem
Minnesota United extend coach Adrian Heath through 2024 season

Minnesota United extend coach Adrian Heath through 2024 season
Washington DC to host 2023 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target
MLS All-Star Game

Washington DC to host 2023 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target
More News
Video
Video
HIGHLIGHTS: Sporting Kansas City vs. Union Omaha | June 22, 2022
4:02

HIGHLIGHTS: Sporting Kansas City vs. Union Omaha | June 22, 2022
GOAL: Felipe Hernández, Sporting Kansas City - 81st minute
1:01

GOAL: Felipe Hernández, Sporting Kansas City - 81st minute
HIGHLIGHTS: New York Red Bulls vs. New York City FC | June 22, 2022
4:02

HIGHLIGHTS: New York Red Bulls vs. New York City FC | June 22, 2022
GOAL: Felipe Hernández, Sporting Kansas City - 66th minute
1:00

GOAL: Felipe Hernández, Sporting Kansas City - 66th minute
More Video
Vote for MLS All-Stars!

Vote for MLS All-Stars!

Help select the 2022 MLS All-Stars team. Cast your vote now!