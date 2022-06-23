Sporting Kansas City sign forward William Agada from Israeli side Hapoel Jerusalem

The 24-year-old will occupy an international roster spot and be officially added to SKC’s roster when MLS’s Secondary Transfer Window opens on July 7. That means Agada would be available to debut at CF Montréal on July 9.

“I am so excited to be joining Sporting KC,” Agada said in a press release. “It is a dream to play for a club like this and I hope to come in and help the team succeed. This is a great opportunity for me and I can’t wait to compete in front of the fans in Kansas City.”