Sporting Kansas City sign forward William Agada from Israeli side Hapoel Jerusalem

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
Sporting Kansas City have signed forward William Agada from Israeli side Hapoel Jerusalem, the club announced Thursday.
The 24-year-old will occupy an international roster spot and be officially added to SKC’s roster when MLS’s Secondary Transfer Window opens on July 7. That means Agada would be available to debut at CF Montréal on July 9.
“I am so excited to be joining Sporting KC,” Agada said in a press release. “It is a dream to play for a club like this and I hope to come in and help the team succeed. This is a great opportunity for me and I can’t wait to compete in front of the fans in Kansas City.”
The native Nigerian will be the second Sporting player to sign from the Israeli Premier League in the last three seasons, following Gadi Kinda.
He will join starting forwards Johnny Russell and Daniel Sallói in the attack, while Alan Pulido remains out for the 2022 season after undergoing knee surgery. Agada scored 37 goals across his four seasons in Israel, three with Hapoel Jerusalem and one with Hapoel Haifa when he was on loan during the 2020-21 season.
SKC are currently 12th in the Western Conference, standing with a 4W-9L-4D record, but recently advanced to the semifinals of the US Open Cup, where they will face USL Championship side Sacramento Republic.