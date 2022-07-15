Official: Vancouver Whitecaps acquire Julian Gressel from DC United

“We are always looking for opportunities to take our team to the next level and Julian is the perfect fit. He has been on our radar for a long time, and we are very happy we got this deal done,” Whitecaps sporting director Axel Schuster said in a release. “Over the past five plus years in the league, Julian has proven to be one of the best players in MLS, regardless of position, and is a league leader in assists. His ability to cross the ball and to set up his teammates in good positions will add additional quality to our group."