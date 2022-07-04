Transfer Tracker

Javier "Chofis" Lopez returning to Chivas from San Jose Earthquakes

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Loan expiration

San Jose Earthquakes midfielder Eduardo "Chofis" Lopez will return to Chivas de Guadalajara following the expiration of his 18-month loan from the Liga MX side, the MLS club announced Monday.

Lopez concludes his stint in San Jose with 13 MLS goals and four assists in 36 games (34 starts). The majority of that output came in his debut season of 2021, when he logged 12g/4a before injuries limited him to just four matches (234 minutes) so far in 2022.

“We would like to thank Chofis for his contributions over the past year and a half,” San Jose general manager Chris Leitch said in a release. “He had a very successful 2021 season and was an important player for us, but unfortunately injuries have prevented him from making a similar impact in 2022. We appreciate all his hard work and wish him the best of luck moving forward.”

The move will send Lopez back to his original club in Chivas, where he came up through the youth academy before debuting for the first team in 2013, eventually putting up 16 goals in 141 appearances before the loan to San Jose.

The 27-year-old was brought in as a Designated Player under previous head coach Matias Almeyda, who departed the club earlier this season, leaving Cristian Espinoza and Jamiro Monteiro as the current DPs on San Jose's roster. That gives the club runway to potentially add a third DP ahead of the Summer Transfer Window, which opens on July 7.

Should San Jose sign a Young DP for that third spot, they would be able to sign another U22 Initiative player alongside Cade Cowell and Marcos Lopez.

