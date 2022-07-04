Javier "Chofis" Lopez returning to Chivas from San Jose Earthquakes

Lopez concludes his stint in San Jose with 13 MLS goals and four assists in 36 games (34 starts). The majority of that output came in his debut season of 2021, when he logged 12g/4a before injuries limited him to just four matches (234 minutes) so far in 2022.

“We would like to thank Chofis for his contributions over the past year and a half,” San Jose general manager Chris Leitch said in a release. “He had a very successful 2021 season and was an important player for us, but unfortunately injuries have prevented him from making a similar impact in 2022. We appreciate all his hard work and wish him the best of luck moving forward.”