Philadelphia Union sign Ghanaian defender Abasa Aremeyaw

Aremeyaw comes to Philadelphia as a free agent and will occupy an international roster slot. The 18-year-old Ghanaian center back last featured for MSK Zilina B in 2. Liga, Slovakia’s second-tier league, making seven appearances. Prior to that, he started his professional career with MŠK Žilina's first team in the Slovakian top flight.

“Abasa is a promising young player who has the physique and skill to develop into a contributor in our back line,” Philadelphia sporting director Ernst Tanner said in a release. “His demonstrated ability to make an impact on set plays, combined with his speed and agility, makes him a good fit in the strong defensive system we have built. We look forward to integrating him into the team.”