Philadelphia Union sign Ghanaian defender Abasa Aremeyaw

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

The Philadelphia Union have signed defender Abasa Aremeyaw to a two-and-a-half-year contract with a club option for a third and fourth year, the club announced Thursday.

Aremeyaw comes to Philadelphia as a free agent and will occupy an international roster slot. The 18-year-old Ghanaian center back last featured for MSK Zilina B in 2. Liga, Slovakia’s second-tier league, making seven appearances. Prior to that, he started his professional career with MŠK Žilina's first team in the Slovakian top flight.

“Abasa is a promising young player who has the physique and skill to develop into a contributor in our back line,” Philadelphia sporting director Ernst Tanner said in a release. “His demonstrated ability to make an impact on set plays, combined with his speed and agility, makes him a good fit in the strong defensive system we have built. We look forward to integrating him into the team.”

Aremeyaw is the second player the Union have signed in the final week of the Secondary Transfer Window, following the acquisition of 21-year-old defensive midfielder Richard Odada from Serbian side Red Star Belgrade on Tuesday.

With the pair of signings, the Union now have 12 players under the age of 23 on their first-team roster, reinforcing the club's famously youth-oriented approach.

READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant

