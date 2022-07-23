Transfer Tracker

Austin FC open DP spot as Cecilio Dominguez departs

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Mutual contract termination

Austin FC have opened a Designated Player spot after mutually agreeing to terminate forward Cecilio Dominguez’s contract, the club announced Saturday.

Dominguez, 27, hadn’t played since March 20 after MLS opened an investigation stemming from a possible domestic dispute with his partner. He was reinstated in early May, though wasn't deployed by head coach Josh Wolff.

The Paraguayan international was signed in August 2020 as Austin’s first DP, ahead of their expansion season in 2021. He posted nine goals and four assists across 38 regular-season games (33 starts).

Rigoni awaits?

Meanwhile, Austin have been strongly linked with signing Argentine winger Emiliano Rigoni as a DP. He currently plays for Brazilian Serie A side São Paulo and played alongside 2022 MLS All-Star midfielder Sebastian Driussi at Russian Premier League side Zenit St. Petersburg.

As it stands, Driussi and midfielder Alex Ring are Austin’s two DPs. Rigoni would be their third DP now that the roster slot is open.

Dominguez is Austin’s second outgoing DP from their inaugural season after Argentine midfielder Tomás Pochettino was loaned to River Plate in his home country last January.

The Verde have taken significant strides forward during the 2022 MLS season, sitting second in the Western Conference and Supporters’ Shield tables behind LAFC. They finished 13th in the West in 2021.

