Sources: Portland Timbers in advanced talks for Colombian youth international

The deal is being discussed, but nothing has been finalized. He would be a U22 Initiative signing for the Timbers.

The Portland Timbers are in advanced talks to sign defender Juan David Mosquera from Colombian top-flight side Independiente Medellin, sources tell MLSsoccer.com.

Mosquera is a Colombian youth international who lines up at right back. The 19-year-old has already made 59 appearances with Medellin's first team, scoring three goals and recording three assists.

Sources: Portland Timbers in advanced talks with Independiente Medellín to sign Colombia youth int'l RB Juan David Mosquera. Nothing agreed/done yet, but advanced. Mosquera, 19, has made 59 apps with Medellín. Would occupy final U22 Initiative slot for Portland. pic.twitter.com/Dw5WKDC59Z

Portland have planned to use their final U22 Initiative slot on a young right back and identified Mosquera as the right fit. On July 1, the club extended the loan of regular starting right back Josecarlos Van Rankin from Liga MX side Chivas Guadalajara through the end of the 2022 season.

The Timbers have Colombian attacker Santiago Moreno and Argentine midfielder David Ayala already on their roster via the U22 Initiative, with Mosquera potentially the third rising talent from South America to join the club via the mechanism.

Moreno, 22, signed last summer and is a key starter with 4g/4a in 20 appearances this year. Ayala, 19, has made three starts in his debut season in MLS and another nine appearances off the bench.