Reports: Liga MX champs Atlas eye move for DC United's Edison Flores

Goff notes it’s a “low figure” while Merlo conveys that D.C. United are open to moving the 28-year-old Peruvian international. Should Flores depart this summer, it’d open a Designated Player spot for the Black-and-Red.

Back-to-back Liga MX winners Atlas FC have made an offer for D.C. United attacking midfielder Edison Flores , according to reports from Cesar Luis Merlo and The Washington Post's Steven Goff.

Yes, César’s report is spot on. Atlas has made an offer to DCU for Edison Flores, who has been a bust in MLS since 2020 arrival. It’s a low figure, I’m told, but DCU might need to cut losses and move on after buying him for $5 mil. It would clear space for summer signing. https://t.co/M9voPXClbY

Flores joined D.C. ahead of the 2020 MLS season for a club-record $5 million, arriving from Liga MX after a strong run at Morelia. But he’s struggled to consistently make an impact under three different managers, posting three goals and eight assists across 41 matches (33 starts).

The left-footed playmaker has found more success on the international stage, tallying 15 goals across 62 caps. He helped Peru place fifth in Conmebol’s World Cup qualifying pathway (South America), earning an intercontinental playoff spot for June 13 against the winner of United Arab Emirates vs. Australia (Asia’s fourth-round pathway). The winner reaches the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Flores is one of two Designated Players at D.C. United alongside Greek international forward Taxi Fountas, who debuted in mid-April after an earlier-than-expected move from Austria’s Rapid Vienna. Comparatively, Fountas already has 5g/3a in seven matches, which is more than any of Flores’ three singular seasons in MLS.

Should D.C. clear another DP slot, they could make some big moves this summer in pursuit of their first Audi MLS Cup Playoffs berth since 2019. They parted ways with manager Hernan Losada on April 20, appointing Chad Ashton as interim manager.