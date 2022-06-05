Transfer Tracker

Reports: Liga MX champs Atlas eye move for DC United's Edison Flores

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Reports

Back-to-back Liga MX winners Atlas FC have made an offer for D.C. United attacking midfielder Edison Flores, according to reports from Cesar Luis Merlo and The Washington Post's Steven Goff.

Goff notes it’s a “low figure” while Merlo conveys that D.C. United are open to moving the 28-year-old Peruvian international. Should Flores depart this summer, it’d open a Designated Player spot for the Black-and-Red.

Flores joined D.C. ahead of the 2020 MLS season for a club-record $5 million, arriving from Liga MX after a strong run at Morelia. But he’s struggled to consistently make an impact under three different managers, posting three goals and eight assists across 41 matches (33 starts).

The left-footed playmaker has found more success on the international stage, tallying 15 goals across 62 caps. He helped Peru place fifth in Conmebol’s World Cup qualifying pathway (South America), earning an intercontinental playoff spot for June 13 against the winner of United Arab Emirates vs. Australia (Asia’s fourth-round pathway). The winner reaches the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Flores is one of two Designated Players at D.C. United alongside Greek international forward Taxi Fountas, who debuted in mid-April after an earlier-than-expected move from Austria’s Rapid Vienna. Comparatively, Fountas already has 5g/3a in seven matches, which is more than any of Flores’ three singular seasons in MLS.

Should D.C. clear another DP slot, they could make some big moves this summer in pursuit of their first Audi MLS Cup Playoffs berth since 2019. They parted ways with manager Hernan Losada on April 20, appointing Chad Ashton as interim manager.

The Black-and-Red are 13th in the Eastern Conference standings (4W-7L-2D record) and return to action June 18 at Chicago Fire FC following the international break (8 pm ET | UniMas, TUDN, Twitter).

D.C. United Edison Flores Transfer Tracker

Related Stories

San Jose Earthquakes sign midfielder Cruz Medina as homegrown player
Official: Real Salt Lake sign US youth international Diego Luna from El Paso
Sources: Real Madrid make offer for Chicago Fire's Gaga Slonina
More News
More News
FIFA 22 MLS Team of the Season: New England Revolution stars dominate list
eMLS

FIFA 22 MLS Team of the Season: New England Revolution stars dominate list
World Cup: Wales top Ukraine, will face USMNT in Group B opener

World Cup: Wales top Ukraine, will face USMNT in Group B opener
Reports: Liga MX champs Atlas eye move for DC United's Edison Flores
Transfer Tracker

Reports: Liga MX champs Atlas eye move for DC United's Edison Flores
Vancouver Whitecaps magic shows vs. RSL: 4 reasons it might stick around

Vancouver Whitecaps magic shows vs. RSL: 4 reasons it might stick around
At last, Toronto FC capture 2020 Canadian Championship over Forge FC
Canadian Championship

At last, Toronto FC capture 2020 Canadian Championship over Forge FC
USMNT brace for “huge test” vs. World Cup-bound Uruguay
National Writer: Charles Boehm

USMNT brace for “huge test” vs. World Cup-bound Uruguay
More News
Video
Video
HIGHLIGHTS: Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. Real Salt Lake | June 04, 2022
4:13

HIGHLIGHTS: Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. Real Salt Lake | June 04, 2022
PK GOAL: Ryan Gauld, Vancouver Whitecaps - 93rd minute
0:36

PK GOAL: Ryan Gauld, Vancouver Whitecaps - 93rd minute
PENALTY: Aaron Herrera, Real Salt Lake - 91st minute
0:43

PENALTY: Aaron Herrera, Real Salt Lake - 91st minute
SAVE: Cody Cropper, Vancouver Whitecaps - 61st minute
0:32

SAVE: Cody Cropper, Vancouver Whitecaps - 61st minute
More Video
MLS All-Star Game

MLS All-Star Game

MLS All-Stars to face the LIGA MX All-Stars in the 2022 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target on August 10