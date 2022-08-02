Nashville SC acquire Jacob Shaffelburg on loan from Toronto FC

Nashville SC have acquired Toronto FC homegrown winger Jacob Shaffelburg on loan through the 2022 MLS season, the clubs announced Tuesday.

Nashville have also acquired a 2022 international roster spot in the deal, while Toronto have received $225,000 in 2022 General Allocation Money. Nashville have the option to exercise a permanent transfer for Shaffelburg in 2023.

“Jacob is a versatile wide player with rapid pace that makes him a constant threat,” Nashville SC general manager Mike Jacobs said in a release. “We are excited to add him as he has the potential to provide a different dimension to our group. At a young age, he also has excellent experience in MLS as well as in representing his country.”

Shaffelburg made his first-team debut for Toronto FC in 2019 after signing as a homegrown player. He's since posted three goals and six assists across 47 regular-season games (26 starts), a bright spot as the Reds struggled a season ago.

The 22-year-old has earned three appearances for Canada, subbing into two Concacaf Octagonal qualifying matches last fall as Les Rogues booked a World Cup spot for the first time since 1986.

The Canadian joins a Nashville side chasing a third straight Audi MLS Cup Playoffs appearance. They're currently sixth in the Western Conference table, while Toronto languish at 13th place in the Eastern Conference.