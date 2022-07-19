LAFC acquire midfielder Sebastian Mendez from Orlando City SC

”We are excited to add a dynamic midfielder with extensive MLS and international experience like Sebastian,” LAFC co-president & general manager John Thorrington said in a release. “Sebastian’s physical and technical qualities will complement our midfield, and we are excited to see the value he will bring to LAFC.”

Mendez’s contract with Orlando was set to expire at the end of the 2022 MLS season.

Additionally, Orlando could receive $225,000 in GAM in 2023 and $225,000 in GAM in 2024 if Mendez signs a new deal with LAFC on or before the 2023 Roster Compliance Date. Orlando retain a percentage of Mendez’s future transfer fee should he be dealt.

Mendez, 25, spent nearly four seasons with Orlando. He scored once across 72 games (51 starts) after arriving from Independiente del Valle in his home country.

“We want to thank Seba for the effort and dedication he’s shown us throughout his time here in Orlando,” Luiz Muzzi, Orlando’s EVP of soccer operations and general manager, said in a release. “He’s been an incredibly important player for us these past three-and-a-half years, both on and off the field.