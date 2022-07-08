Transfer Tracker

FC Cincinnati acquire forward Sergio Santos in trade with Philadelphia Union

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Trade

  • CIN get: Sergio Santos
  • PHI get: Up to ​​$925,000 GAM and trade percentage

FC Cincinnati have acquired forward Sergio Santos from the Philadelphia Union for up to $925,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM), the Eastern Conference clubs announced Friday.

The deal sees Cincy send a guaranteed $300k in 2022 GAM to Philly, plus another $625k in conditional GAM if certain performance-based metrics or contract conditions are met. Philly will also receive up to 50% of a future trade if Santos is traded to another club within MLS.

The move reunites the 27-year-old Brazilian striker with general manager Chris Albright and head coach Pat Noonan, both of whom were with the Union last year before joining the Orange & Blue.

“Sergio is a player with game-changing pace and power,” Albright said in a release. “He’s a hardworking, versatile striker that can complement our current group. His character and familiarity with how we want to play makes him an ideal addition at this time and I’d like to welcome Sergio to Cincinnati.”

Santos had 19 goals and seven assists across 75 regular-season games (47 starts) with Philadelphia after they signed him in December 2018 from Audax Italiano of the Chilean Primera Division.

He scored the goal that clinched Philly’s Supporters’ Shield title in 2020, a highlight of his three-plus seasons at the club.

“We want to thank Sergio for his time spent with the Philadelphia Union,” sporting director Ernst Tanner said in a release. “He played a major role in our first-ever playoff win and his charisma has contributed to many memorable moments over the past few seasons. We wish him all the best in this next chapter.”

Santos joins Brenner and Brandon Vazquez up top in Cincinnati, while Philadelphia will lean further upon Mikael Uhre and Julian Carranza, two Designated Players they brought in this past offseason.

This is Philly's second outgoing trade of a striker from their 2021 Eastern Conference finalist team, after Kacper Przybyłko was sent to Chicago Fire FC this past January.

Both clubs enter MLS Week 19 in an Audi MLS Cup Playoffs spot, with Philly second in the East and Cincy fifth in the East.

Transfer Tracker FC Cincinnati Philadelphia Union Sergio Santos

Related Stories

New York Red Bulls, goalkeeper David Jensen mutually terminate contract 
Atlanta United goalkeeper Bobby Shuttleworth retires after 14 MLS seasons
Atlanta United loan homegrown Tyler Wolff to Belgian side SK Beveren
More News
More News
MLS Cup 2022 odds: How Portland Timbers & Seattle Sounders have evolved
Betting odds

MLS Cup 2022 odds: How Portland Timbers & Seattle Sounders have evolved
LAFC star Gareth Bale arrives before El Trafico

LAFC star Gareth Bale arrives before El Trafico
DC United goalkeeper Bill Hamid out with hand injury

DC United goalkeeper Bill Hamid out with hand injury
FC Cincinnati acquire forward Sergio Santos in trade with Philadelphia Union
Transfer Tracker

FC Cincinnati acquire forward Sergio Santos in trade with Philadelphia Union
MLS NEXT Pro to host Premier League 2 clubs for inaugural MLS NEXT Pro Invitational

MLS NEXT Pro to host Premier League 2 clubs for inaugural MLS NEXT Pro Invitational
Cucho Hernandez gives Columbus Crew their "protagonist" at striker

Cucho Hernandez gives Columbus Crew their "protagonist" at striker
More News
Video
Video
Is a Move Coming for Taty Castellanos? | MLS Today
3:06

Is a Move Coming for Taty Castellanos? | MLS Today
What makes MLS’s biggest rivalries tick?
2:16

What makes MLS’s biggest rivalries tick?
Kelyn Rowe and Giovanni Savarese preview Seattle vs. Portland
1:35

Kelyn Rowe and Giovanni Savarese preview Seattle vs. Portland
El Trafico returns: Vela, Chicharito & more discuss what awaits
1:31

El Trafico returns: Vela, Chicharito & more discuss what awaits
More Video
Vote for MLS All-Stars!

Vote for MLS All-Stars!

Help select the 2022 MLS All-Stars team. Cast your vote now!