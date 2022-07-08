Transfer Tracker

Sporting Kansas City, forward Nikola Vujnovic mutually terminate contract

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Mutual contract termination

Sporting Kansas City and forward Nikola Vujnovic have mutually agreed to terminate his contract, the club announced Friday.

The move comes nearly five months after the Montenegrian international joined on loan from Serbian side FK Vozdovac. He was brought in after Alan Pulido’s season-ending knee surgery, though failed to score or assist across nine appearances (four starts) that totaled 331 minutes.

Crucially, Vujnovic’s departure opens an international roster slot for Sporting KC with the Secondary Transfer Window remaining ajar until Aug. 4. Down two DPs (Pulido and Gadi Kinda), they’ve also signed attacking midfielder Erik Thommy and striker William Agada this summer in hopes of jumpstarting their offense.

Sporting KC enter Week 19 sitting bottom of the overall league table, an uncharacteristic spot for the perennial Audi MLS Cup Playoffs contender.

