FC Cincinnati and Haris Medunjanin mutually agree to part ways

FC Cincinnati and Haris Medunjanin have mutually agreed to part ways, the club announced Thursday. The two parties came to an agreement to allow Medunjanin the chance to move closer to his family.

“Haris’s elite qualities as a player are well known and admired around MLS,” FC Cincinnati General Manager Chris Albright said in a press release. “But his character and professionalism are what set him apart from so many others. I’d like to thank him for his time here with us at FC Cincinnati and wish him and his family the best of luck and happiness.”

At the match on Aug. 6 between the only two MLS clubs he played for, there will be a special presentation to honor Medunjanin.

Medunjanin's final match with the Orange & Blue will be this Saturday vs. the Philadelphia Union at TQL Stadium (7:30 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+). The 37-year-old midfielder joined FCC ahead of the 2020 season after three seasons with the Philadelphia Union.

Always a leader on and off the pitch. We wish you the best throughout the rest of your career! Thank you, Haris! 🧡💙 pic.twitter.com/usxZbjPwRQ

With Cincinnati, Medunjanin had four goals and four assists in 69 appearances since being acquired in the 2019 End-of-Year Waiver Draft. With the Union, he started in 100 of his 102 appearances, amassing 29 assists to go with five goals.

“It’s been a blessing to play for Cincinnati,” Medunjanin said in a release. “To be able to play my final game against Philadelphia, where I had great memories as well, means a lot to me. I’d like to thank my teammates, coaches, and most of all the fans who supported me during my time in the league.”