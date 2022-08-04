Transfer Tracker

Report: LA Galaxy dealing Rayan Raveloson to Ligue 1's Auxerre

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Report

The LA Galaxy are nearing a deal that'd send midfielder Rayan Raveloson to Ligue 1 side Auxerre, as reported by The Athletic’s Paul Tenorio and teased on social media by the French club.

The move would come just over 14 months after LA acquired the Madagascar international from now-Ligue 1 side Troyes before they earned promotion to France’s top division. 

Per Tenorio, Raveloson’s exit would coincide with widespread reports that the Galaxy are nearing a completed deal for FC Barcelona midfielder Riqui Puig, opening space for the LaLiga talent.

The end goal, on paper, looks to be LA establishing a first-choice midfield group of Puig in an advanced role alongside Mark Delgado and Gaston Brugman in deeper-lying spots. Delgado arrived during the offseason in a trade with Toronto FC, while Brugman joined in early July from Italian Serie B side Parma.

Raveloson, 25, has eight goals and five assists across 44 regular-season games (43 starts) with LA since arriving last spring. Often playing in a box-to-box role and drifting upfield, he’s also attempted 73 shots.

LA, five-time MLS Cup champions, are maneuvering after making the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs once from 2017-21. They’re currently ninth in the Western Conference table with a dozen matches remaining in their 2022 campaign.

