Official: Real Salt Lake acquire Danny Musovski from LAFC

To land the 26-year-old, RSL have sent $250,000 in guaranteed General Allocation Money (GAM) to the Supporters’ Shield leaders. The funds break down as $150,000 in 2022 and $100,000 in 2023, while the Black & Gold can also receive additional GAM if certain performance metrics are met.

“We are excited to add a dynamic striker in Danny who provides an additional goal-scoring threat on our roster and fits into our style of play,” RSL technical director Kurt Schmid said in a release. “We’ve monitored him closely since his days in college, and we are excited to be able to integrate him as we enter an important phase of our season.”

Musovski should have a clearer path to playing time at RSL, another club that’s firmly in the Western Conference playoff race. He was originally picked by the San Jose Earthquakes in the 2018 SuperDraft and joined the league in 2020 after time in the USL Championship.