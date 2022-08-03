Official: Real Salt Lake acquire Danny Musovski from LAFC

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Trade
- RSL receive: Danny Musovski
- LAFC receive: $250k in GAM, conditional GAM
UPDATE (Aug. 3, 6:30 pm ET) – Real Salt Lake have formally acquired forward Danny Musovski in a trade with LAFC, the clubs announced Wednesday.
To land the 26-year-old, RSL have sent $250,000 in guaranteed General Allocation Money (GAM) to the Supporters’ Shield leaders. The funds break down as $150,000 in 2022 and $100,000 in 2023, while the Black & Gold can also receive additional GAM if certain performance metrics are met.
“We are excited to add a dynamic striker in Danny who provides an additional goal-scoring threat on our roster and fits into our style of play,” RSL technical director Kurt Schmid said in a release. “We’ve monitored him closely since his days in college, and we are excited to be able to integrate him as we enter an important phase of our season.”
Musovski should have a clearer path to playing time at RSL, another club that’s firmly in the Western Conference playoff race. He was originally picked by the San Jose Earthquakes in the 2018 SuperDraft and joined the league in 2020 after time in the USL Championship.
“We want to thank Danny for his many contributions to the club since he arrived in Los Angeles,” LAFC co-president & general manager John Thorrington said in a release. “He has proven himself to be a reliable player in our league, played in many big games, and scored some important goals for LAFC. We wish Danny all the best in this next step of his career.”
ORIGINAL (Aug. 3, 4:00 pm ET) – Real Salt Lake have agreed on a trade to acquire forward Danny Musovski from LAFC, sources tell MLSsoccer.com. The deal will be for $250,000 in General Allocation Money.
Musovski, 26, has enjoyed a productive rate of goals/assists per 90 minutes, with 11g/5a across 1,842 minutes in his MLS career – but has never won consistent playing time with LAFC since debuting in 2020. The club acquired superstar Gareth Bale this summer, further complicating the pathway to minutes for Musovski.
The forward will give RSL manager Pablo Mastroeni more competition up top, alongside Sergio Cordova and Rubio Rubin. Fellow attackers Bobby Wood (abductor) and Damir Kreilach (back) are currently out injured.
Though the move alleviates some of LAFC's logjam for minutes up top, they're still active in pursuing potential additions. They have an open Designated Player spot and have held talks for Gabon international Denis Bouanga, per a source, though no deal is agreed upon nor done with French second-division club AS Saint-Etienne. TUDN's Michele Giannone reports there are talks for other targets as well.
LAFC currently sit atop the Supporters' Shield race with 48 points after 22 matches. RSL are fifth in the Western Conference table on 34 points.
