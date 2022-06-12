Report: Sporting Kansas City to sign Stuttgart midfielder, Nigerian forward amid injury troubles

With injuries and losses piling up, Sporting Kansas City are seeking much-needed reinforcements in the transfer market.

That's according to Taylor Twellman, who claims the club will announce two signings "over the next 48 to 72 hours" in the form of German midfielder Erik Thommy and Nigerian striker William Agada.

"They need help," Twellman said of the Western Conference cellar dwellers during the ABC broadcast of Sunday's 2-1 loss to the New England Revolution.

Thommy would arrive as a TAM signing from Bundesliga club Vff Stuttgart, where he registered nine goals and 14 assists during the 2021-22 season.

"He's dynamic player, can play on both sides, can play through the middle," Twellman said of the 27-year-old.