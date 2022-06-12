Report: Sporting Kansas City to sign Stuttgart midfielder, Nigerian forward amid injury troubles

TRANSFER TRACKER: Report
With injuries and losses piling up, Sporting Kansas City are seeking much-needed reinforcements in the transfer market.
That's according to Taylor Twellman, who claims the club will announce two signings "over the next 48 to 72 hours" in the form of German midfielder Erik Thommy and Nigerian striker William Agada.
"They need help," Twellman said of the Western Conference cellar dwellers during the ABC broadcast of Sunday's 2-1 loss to the New England Revolution.
Thommy would arrive as a TAM signing from Bundesliga club Vff Stuttgart, where he registered nine goals and 14 assists during the 2021-22 season.
"He's dynamic player, can play on both sides, can play through the middle," Twellman said of the 27-year-old.
Agade, 22, is a "big target profile" who provided five goals over 24 games with Hapoel Jerusalem F.C. last season in the Israeli Premier League.
Both signings come amid a disastrous 2022 for Sporting, last in the West with just 13 points over 16 games due in part to a long list of injuries that includes Designated Players Alan Pulido and Gadi Kinda, both out for the year with knee ailments.
To make matters worse, French defensive midfielder Rémy Walter - who head coach Peter Vermes described as the team's best player this season - was forced out in the 33rd minute of Sunday's game.
"Vermes and Sporting Kansas City desperately need them [Thommy and Agade] now, and it's going to be interested to see how quickly they acclimate to Major League Soccer," Twellman said.