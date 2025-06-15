Unlikely heroes spring Philadelphia Union to historic unbeaten streak

“I think there's momentum, there's belief, there's energy, there's cohesion, there's commitment to each other as teammates,” head coach Bradley Carnell said after the game.

Anderson’s goal late in second-half stoppage time, the latest game-winning goal in club history at 97:58, secured a 2-1 win for the Union over Charlotte FC , elevating Philly to the top of the Supporters’ Shield standings and preserving their 10-match unbeaten streak — the longest in club history.

Young stars step up

Without Tai Baribo and Mikael Uhre, who are both dealing with injuries, and Quinn Sullivan, who is away on national team duty, the Union turned elsewhere for their attacking production. Jesús Bueno notched his first goal of the season to kick things off, while 19-year-old Frankie Westfield added the assist on Anderson’s game-winner.

As they’ve often done in the past, the Union relied on youthful depth to fill gaps and maintain their torrid start to the campaign.

Carnell noted the club’s recent friendly victory over Liga MX side Atlas FC proved a valuable testing ground. Anderson appeared as a substitute in that game and scored quickly on a strike from outside the box.

“The squad’s very thin at the moment with all the guys out and all the guys traveling,” Carnell said. “So we dug deep there against Atlas, and that gave us a base and a foundation, and it gave us looks at different guys. Credit to everyone who played a part today.”

Anderson’s winner, his first MLS goal, offset Wilfried Zaha’s 78th-minute strike. Westfield and fellow substitute Cavan Sullivan combined to create late pressure on Charlotte’s backline, leading to Anderson’s half-volley into the bottom corner.

“We’ve shown that we believe in every player on the roster,” Carnell said.