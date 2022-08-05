New York Red Bulls bring back Kyle Duncan on loan from Belgium

Duncan spent 2018-21 with New York, scoring five goals and adding 10 assists across 72 appearances (65 starts). He’s earned one US men's national team cap, featuring in a friendly against El Salvador in December 2020.

“I am happy to have Kyle back with us,” head coach Gerhard Struber said in a release. “Kyle knows the way we want to play from his time with us the past couple of years and we are excited to see what he can bring to our team for the rest of the year.”