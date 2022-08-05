Transfer Tracker

New York Red Bulls bring back Kyle Duncan on loan from Belgium

By Johnathan Wright @jwrightofficial

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

The New York Red Bulls have signed right back Kyle Duncan on loan from Belgian top-flight side K.V. Oostende through the end of the 2022 MLS season, the club announced Friday.

Duncan, 24, returns to RBNY after initially heading overseas on a free transfer last January. He made seven appearances for K.V. Oostende, logging 532 minutes.

“We are excited to bring Kyle back on loan for the rest of the season,” sporting director Denis Hamlett said in a release. “He has vast experience in the league, and we are happy that we can bring someone in that is familiar with the system of football that we play.”

Duncan spent 2018-21 with New York, scoring five goals and adding 10 assists across 72 appearances (65 starts). He’s earned one US men's national team cap, featuring in a friendly against El Salvador in December 2020.

“I am happy to have Kyle back with us,” head coach Gerhard Struber said in a release. “Kyle knows the way we want to play from his time with us the past couple of years and we are excited to see what he can bring to our team for the rest of the year.”

The Red Bulls are enjoying a solid 2022 campaign, as they're fourth in the Eastern Conference standings and seeking a 13th-straight Audi MLS Cup Playoffs berth. They've mostly turned to Dylan Nealis and Tom Edwards as right backs this year.

