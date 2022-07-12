Wayne Rooney named DC United head coach

D.C. United made it official Tuesday afternoon: Wayne Rooney is the club’s next head coach, arriving back in MLS after England and Manchester United’s all-time leading scorer starred for the Black-and-Red from 2018-19 as a forward.

Rooney’s midseason arrival comes after D.C. United parted ways with former head coach Hernan Losada on April 20. The club’s since been led by interim coach Chad Ashton. Until Rooney receives his P-1 Visa, Ashton will remain in charge of the team.

Before coaching in MLS, Rooney spent a year-and-a-half leading Derby County in the English Championship. He helped the Rams stave off relegation to League One in 2020-21, then as a player-coach, but a 21-point deduction made avoiding a similar fate in 2021-22 too difficult despite solid results. He resigned as Derby County’s coach in late June as the English club goes through administration while moving from the second to the third tier.

“Wayne is a soccer legend and one of the most exciting and dynamic up-and-coming managers in our sport. He’s already proven in his young coaching career that he knows how to lead a group through adversity,” Jason Levien and Steve Kaplan, co-chairmen of D.C. United, said in a release.