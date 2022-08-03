Sources: FC Dallas to acquire Sebastian Lletget from New England Revolution

FC Dallas have agreed on a deal to acquire midfielder Sebastian Lletget from the New England Revolution, sources confirmed to MLSsoccer.com. The deal is for $600,000 in General Allocation Money.
The Athletic's Sam Stejskal and Paul Tenorio first reported the news.
Lletget, 29, had been with New England since December, arriving in a trade with the LA Galaxy. He only made 19 league appearances with the Revs, adding two goals and five assists. The US international began his MLS career in 2015 with LA and has accrued 177 appearances, recording 25g/32a in regular-season action.
The midfielder reunites with first-year Dallas head coach Nico Estevez, who was previously a USMNT assistant coach. Lletget joins USMNT forwards Jesus Ferreira and Paul Arriola in Dallas, carrying eight goals across 33 caps. He is likely to play a key role in central midfield in Estevez's preferred 4-3-3 formation, with Paxton Pomykal a fixture there as well.
Dallas currently sit fourth in the Western Conference standings with 10 regular-season games to go, trending toward an Audi MLS Cup Playoffs return after missing out in 2021.
New England, ninth in the Eastern Conference table with 11 matches remaining, have been busy ahead of the league's summer transfer deadline. Last week they loaned striker Jozy Altidore to Puebla in Mexico, while a source confirmed Wednesday they'll be acquiring center back Christian Makoun in a trade from Charlotte FC.
The MLS Secondary Transfer Window deadline is Thursday (Aug. 4).
