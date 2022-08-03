Sources: FC Dallas to acquire Sebastian Lletget from New England Revolution

FC Dallas have agreed on a deal to acquire midfielder Sebastian Lletget from the New England Revolution, sources confirmed to MLSsoccer.com. The deal is for $600,000 in General Allocation Money.

The Athletic's Sam Stejskal and Paul Tenorio first reported the news.

Lletget, 29, had been with New England since December, arriving in a trade with the LA Galaxy. He only made 19 league appearances with the Revs, adding two goals and five assists. The US international began his MLS career in 2015 with LA and has accrued 177 appearances, recording 25g/32a in regular-season action.