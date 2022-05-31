Charlotte FC part ways with head coach Miguel Angel Ramirez

The Spanish manager, outspoken at times about CLT’s inaugural roster, had a 5W-8L-1D record in MLS play. They entered the June international break sitting eighth in the Eastern Conference standings, one place outside an Audi MLS Cup Playoffs spot.

Assistant coach Christian Lattanzio will serve as interim head coach for the remainder of the 2022 season. Goalkeeper coach Andy Quy will remain on staff, while all other assistants have departed as well.

“This is a difficult decision, but one we feel is best for the team at this time,” owner David Tepper said in a release. “I want to thank Miguel and his staff for their hard work during our first season and wish them the best in their future endeavors.”

Ramirez was appointed in July 2021 during the ramp-up to Charlotte’s debut campaign, having last led Brazil’s Internacional and Ecuador’s Independiente DV. He also worked at the Aspire Academy in Qatar and across various clubs in Greece.

The 37-year-old made headlines back in preseason when saying Charlotte were “screwed” given the state of their roster build. He backed those comments up in early March, noting “never is it personal against anyone, but to make sure things improve.”

Under Ramirez, Charlotte also made the US Open Cup's Round of 16 before falling to the New York Red Bulls.

“We appreciate the contributions of Miguel and his staff to our club, and wish them well moving forward in their careers,” said sporting director Zoran Krneta. “We are excited about this opportunity for Christian. He is a very experienced coach who has made a tremendous impact on our squad this season.”

Lattanzio joined Charlotte last summer as an assistant coach after working at OGC Nice, New York City FC and Manchester City’s Elite Development Squad under now-Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira.

Ramirez is the third midseason coaching departure of the 2022 MLS campaign after D.C. United dismissed Hernan Losada and the San Jose Earthquakes dropped Matias Almeyda. His tenure lasted 17 games (14 in MLS, three in Open Cup), with especially strong form at Bank of America Stadium.