Vancouver Whitecaps FC waive defender Erik Godoy

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Waived
Vancouver Whitecaps FC have waived center back Erik Godoy, the club announced Thursday.
Hobbled by injuries in recent seasons, the 28-year-old Argentine had three goals and one assist across 64 matches (59 starts) for Vancouver.
He originally joined in 2019 on loan from Argentine Primera Division side Colon de Santa Fe before securing a permanent move.
“We are very thankful to Erik for all his contributions at the club as he played a key role during his time in Vancouver,” sporting director Axel Schuster said in a release. “Following an open conversation with Erik, all parties agreed that this is the right time for him and our club to move in different directions. We will continue to support Erik as he looks for a new club and we wish him all the best in the next step of his career.”
As Godoy departs, Vancouver’s main center backs remain Ranko Veselinovic and Tristan Blackmon in a 3-4-2-1 formation. Their Secondary Transfer Window has been notably busy, adding wingback Julian Gressel and midfielder Alessandro Schöpf.
They recently won the 2022 Canadian Championship over Toronto FC, booking a 2023 Concacaf Champions League spot, and are chasing a second-straight Audi MLS Cup Playoffs berth.
