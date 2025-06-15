LAFC embrace surprise factor vs. Chelsea at Club World Cup

Just how massive is the opportunity before LAFC at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup ?

“… We’re going through our process – scouting, opposition analysis and what have you. You’re doing your normal video meetings and the last game we did was LAFC vs. Kansas City . I sat there and I was like, ‘The next time I look at the screen it’s going to say LAFC vs. Chelsea.’”

John Thorrington, the club’s co-president and general manager, put it into context ahead of Monday’s Group D opener against English Premier League powerhouse Chelsea FC (3 pm ET | DAZN.com ).

Seize the moment

That isn’t to suggest the Black & Gold, who enter the tournament with a 10-game unbeaten streak across all competitions, will be over-awed by the challenge ahead.

If anything, striker Olivier Giroud is encouraging his teammates to embrace facing world-class talents like Cole Palmer, Enzo Fernández and Moisés Caicedo – a trio that recently helped Chelsea win the UEFA Conference League.

“I just told them, some of the youngsters, to grab the chance to play this kind of game,” said Giroud, a World Cup champion who spent several seasons at Chelsea.

“Have fun and enjoy the game. Seize the opportunity, the moment. Play with freedom and release your hand brake. Then you can really enjoy the moment with no regrets and no frustration because it’s not going to happen every single year.”

Meanwhile, Denis Bouanga fully believes LAFC can advance from a group that also includes tests vs. ES Tunis (Tunisia) on June 20 and Flamengo (Brazil) on June 24.

“We can be at the same level as the other teams,” the two-time MLS Best XI forward said via a translator.