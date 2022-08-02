Transfer Tracker

Report: LA Galaxy in talks for FC Barcelona midfielder Riqui Puig

The LA Galaxy are in talks to sign midfielder Riqui Puig from LaLiga powerhouse FC Barcelona, according to a report from Fabrizio Romano.

Puig, 22, is considered one of the top products from Barca’s famed La Masia academy in recent years. But he’s never quite carved out an established first-team role, and now doesn’t appear to be in manager Xavi Hernadez’s plans for the 2022-23 campaign.

That’s left Puig searching for a new home, with LA reportedly optimistic about completing a deal before the MLS Secondary Transfer Window closes on Thursday (Aug. 4).

Puig has two goals and three assists in 57 appearances for Barca, featuring across league, cup and European competition. The former Spain youth international debuted for Blaugrana in 2018 and is renowned for his on-ball ability and passing vision.

Should Puig come to LA, he’d join veteran​ Víctor Vázquez as a Barca product in the Galaxy’s midfield. LAFC midfielder Ilie Sanchez and Sporting Kansas City midfielder Uri Rosell also came through their academy system before carving out MLS careers.

Puig would enter a remade Galaxy midfield, with summertime signing Gaston Brugman (from Serie B’s Parma) and wintertime trade acquisition Mark Delgado (from Toronto FC) forming a base alongside Madagascar international Rayan Raveloson.

From 2017-21, LA had another Barca product in their midfield in Mexican international Jonathan dos Santos. He's now with Club América in Liga MX.

LA, in their second year under manager Greg Vanney, have often preferred a 4-3-3 formation with true wingers. They sit eighth in the Western Conference’s Audi MLS Cup Playoffs race, one spot below the postseason places with 12 regular-season matches remaining.

The Galaxy, owners of a record five MLS Cup titles, have qualified for the playoffs once from 2017-21.

Philadelphia Union sign Kenyan international midfielder from Red Star Belgrade
Gaga Slonina "very close" to joining Chelsea from Chicago Fire FC
Orlando City sign Peru international Wilder Cartagena on loan
MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T 5G to feature MLS vs. LIGA MX

Philadelphia Union sign Kenyan international midfielder from Red Star Belgrade
LIGA MX announces roster for 2022 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T 5G
Bale, Bernardeschi, Insigne: How LAFC & Toronto FC are using their new stars
MLS and partner organizations ready to make a positive impact in Twin Cities region

2022 MLS Fantasy Round 21 Positional Rankings
