San Jose Earthquakes acquire LaLiga defender Carlos Akapo

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
The San Jose Earthquakes signed veteran LaLiga fullback and Equatorial Guinea international Carlos Akapo, the club announced Friday.
The deal for the 29-year-old - who last featured for Cádiz CF in the Spanish top flight - runs through the 2023 season, with a club option for 2024.
Akapo joins the Earthquakes as a free agent to bolster a defensive line that has given up 46 goals, second most in MLS this season. His arrival also comes amid the rumors surrounding fellow fullback Marcos Lopez, who's been linked to a move to Eredivisie side Feyenoord.
"Carlos is a talented player with significant experience for both club and country,” Earthquakes general manager Chris Leitch said in an official press release. "He’s made 200 professional appearances in Spain, including more than 50 in LaLiga.
"He will be an important addition at a position of need. He’s also capable of contributing on both sides of the field which should improve the flexibility and versatility of our roster.”
Akapo spent the last three seasons with Cádiz, as well as having additional stints in Spain with Huesca, Numancia, Valencia's reserve team and Huracán.
He's earned 28 caps with Equatorial Guinea, scoring one goal and competing in eight FIFA World Cup qualifying matches. He also helped his native country reach the quarterfinals of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, which took place this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
San Jose, who visit Austin FC on Saturday (9 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+), are currently 13th in the Western Conference standings, nine points below the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs line. They’ve been led by interim head coach Alex Covelo since parting ways with Matias Almeyda seven matches into their 2022 campaign.
