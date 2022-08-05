San Jose Earthquakes acquire LaLiga defender Carlos Akapo

The deal for the 29-year-old - who last featured for Cádiz CF in the Spanish top flight - runs through the 2023 season, with a club option for 2024.

Akapo joins the Earthquakes as a free agent to bolster a defensive line that has given up 46 goals, second most in MLS this season. His arrival also comes amid the rumors surrounding fellow fullback Marcos Lopez, who's been linked to a move to Eredivisie side Feyenoord.

"Carlos is a talented player with significant experience for both club and country,” Earthquakes general manager Chris Leitch said in an official press release. "He’s made 200 professional appearances in Spain, including more than 50 in LaLiga.