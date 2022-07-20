Philadelphia Union transfer defender Stuart Findlay to Oxford United

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Transfer
The Philadelphia Union have transferred center back Stuart Findlay to Oxford United FC in England’s League One, the club announced Wednesday.
“Stuart has been a great addition to the club and was able to step in and fill major roles every time we needed him,” sporting director Ernst Tanner said in a statement. “Given our defense has been a strength of ours this year, this is the right step for both Stuart and for the club, and we wish him success with Oxford United FC.”
The 26-year-old, a popular figure in the Union locker room, struggled for playing time behind Jack Elliott and Jakob Glesnes, who have helped guide Philadelphia to the top spot in the Eastern Conference standings (39 points, 10W-2L-9D). In front of goalkeeper Andre Blake, they've conceded a league-low 15 goals in 21 matches.
Findlay joined Philadelphia from Scottish Premiership side Kilmarnock FC in 2021. He made 11 appearances for the Union, starting eight matches, and scored his first goal this year against Orlando City SC in a 2-1 US Open Cup Round of 32 defeat on May 10.
Oxford United compete in England's third tier.