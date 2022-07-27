Transfer Tracker

Houston Dynamo FC sign winger Nelson Quinones from Colombia's Once Caldas

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Houston Dynamo FC have signed Colombian winger Nelson Quinones on a year-long loan with a purchase option from Colombian top-flight side Once Caldas, the club announced Wednesday. 

Quinones, 19, had one goal and one assist in 31 appearances for Once Caldas after graduating from the club’s academy system.

“We are excited to welcome Nelson to Houston Dynamo FC,” general manager Pat Onstad said in a release. “He is a dynamic wide-attacking player with the ability to change a game. As soon as he completes his visa process, he will join our first team to help push for this year’s playoffs.

“We are working to establish a pathway from Central and South America to Houston for ambitious, young players hoping to advance their careers. Nelson fits the profile of player who will do well in our city and our league. We look forward to seeing him develop in our environment.”

This season, Quinones is Houston’s third attacking newcomer from South America after the club landed Paraguayan striker Sebastian Ferreira as a Designated Player and Brazilian winger ​​Thiago via the league’s U22 Initiative.

Houston are currently 11th in the Western Conference table with 12 regular-season games remaining (7W-11L-4D; 25 points). They're in their first year under head coach Paolo Nagamura.

