Houston Dynamo FC sign winger Nelson Quinones from Colombia's Once Caldas

Houston Dynamo FC have signed Colombian winger Nelson Quinones on a year-long loan with a purchase option from Colombian top-flight side Once Caldas, the club announced Wednesday.

Quinones, 19, had one goal and one assist in 31 appearances for Once Caldas after graduating from the club’s academy system.

“We are excited to welcome Nelson to Houston Dynamo FC,” general manager Pat Onstad said in a release. “He is a dynamic wide-attacking player with the ability to change a game. As soon as he completes his visa process, he will join our first team to help push for this year’s playoffs.