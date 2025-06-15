Inter Miami feel short-changed in Club World Cup debut: "We wanted more"

“I’m left with the feeling that we could’ve scored,” he said. “And we were the better team.”

Humble as he is, Ustari didn’t necessarily make the comment out of sportsmanship.

“The rival’s goalkeeper was incredible. Incredible,” Ustari told the assembled media at Hard Rock Stadium after the final whistle. “I was named MVP, but he easily could’ve won it as well.”

“We wanted more, we wanted to win. It was an important game,” said the Venezuelan international. “We’re left with the feeling that we could’ve won.”

Telasco Segovia , who credited Ustari for “saving” him after committing the foul that led to Trézéguet’s ill-fated penalty kick, also made the case for the Herons deserving a better outcome.

“Their goalie made a lot of saves,” said striker Luis Suárez when asked what prevented the Herons from getting on the scoresheet. “He was the player of the game, along with Óscar, in the first half.

Miami improved significantly in the final 45 minutes, with Lionel Messi striking the side netting on a free kick before El-Shenawy deflected his last-gasp effort off the crossbar deep into stoppage time. El-Shenawy’s stellar reflexes also stopped a late Fafà Picault header from giving the hosts the win.

Ustari’s teammates shared his sentiment with reporters post-match, expressing a consensus that the Herons could’ve taken all three points to begin play in Group A, despite the 38-year-old veteran bailing them out with several key saves in the first half, including a 43rd-minute penalty-kick stop on Trézéguet.

Crucial contests await

There’s little time to sulk for Miami, who face Portuguese giants FC Porto Thursday at Atlanta United’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium in a game that could very well determine their Club World Cup fate. They'll return to Hard Rock Stadium on June 23 to close out group play against Brazil's Palmeiras.

“The next game is very important against a great team that is Porto,” Segovia said. “And I think we’re going to come out like we did in the second half [tonight].”

For Suárez, the Herons have much to be proud of after their performance on Saturday, which bodes well for what’s to come in the tournament.

“Physically we were up to the occasion, up to the competition,” the legendary Uruguayan striker said. “The opponent was physically very strong as well, and we knew how to compete.