Minnesota United transfer DP striker Adrien Hunou to Ligue 1's Angers

Adrien Hunou ’s time as a Designated Player at Minnesota United FC ultimately lasted just over 14 months, as it was announced Wednesday that the forward has been transferred to Ligue 1 side Angers in his native France.

The move opens a DP spot and an international roster slot for Minnesota come July 1. Their other DPs are midfielder Emanuel Reynoso and forward Luis Amarilla.

Hunou, 28, joined the Loons in April 2021 from Ligue 1’s Stade Rennais. He didn’t quite meet expectations, though, tallying seven goals and two assists across 35 league games (23 starts).

Hunou ultimately featured in just nine league matches (121 minutes) during MNUFC’s 2022 season, mainly coming off the bench. Head coach Adrian Heath has often fielded Robin Lod as a No. 9 amid frustrations with his DP strikers.

Should Minnesota use their newfound DP spot, the MLS Secondary Transfer Window runs from July 7 to Aug. 4. They enter MLS Week 17 sitting 12th in the Western Conference standings, five points off the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs pace.