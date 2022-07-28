Source: Jozy Altidore nearing loan to Liga MX from New England Revolution

The New England Revolution are finalizing the loan of forward Jozy Altidore to Liga MX club Puebla, a source confirmed to MLSsoccer.com.

Altidore, 32, signed with the Revolution in free agency this winter after being bought out by Toronto FC . His deal with New England is a three-year contract.

Fabrizio Romano first reported the news. A source adds that there is no purchase option in the deal for Puebla.

The search for regular playing time is a big driver behind the move, as Altidore started just four MLS games with the Revs this season. He had one goal.

New England just signed Albanian international forward Giacomo Vrioni to a Designated Player deal. They still have Gustavo Bou and Justin Rennicks as options up top as well.

Altidore has 42 goals in 115 caps with the US national team. He is set to join a Puebla side that currently sit fifth in the Liga MX Apertura season, which is just five games in.

The longtime USMNT forward has struggled for form and fitness over the last few seasons. Altidore started only eight games for Toronto last year before leaving this winter.

Altidore was an integral piece to TFC's success during his time with the club and is their second all-time leading scorer behind Sebastian Giovinco. He joined TFC in 2015 from English side Sunderland and played a pivotal role in the Reds becoming among MLS’s most competitive clubs. He was part of Toronto's treble-winning side in 2017 that captured MLS Cup, the Supporters' Shield and the Canadian Championship.