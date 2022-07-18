Sources: DC United reach deal to acquire Miguel Berry from Columbus Crew

D.C. United were not the only team trying to acquire Berry, but got the deal sorted as their roster further changes under new head coach Wayne Rooney . The Black-and-Red just traded wingback Julian Gressel to Vancouver Whitecaps FC ahead of the weekend.

Berry heads to D.C., where he hopes to get more playing time. The Black-and-Red have Michael Estrada and Ola Kamara as natural center forwards, as well as second striker Taxi Fountas. It's believed Rooney will prefer to play a 4-2-3-1 formation after previous manager Hernan Losada (and interim Chad Ashton) played out of a 3-4-2-1.