Sources: DC United reach deal to acquire Miguel Berry from Columbus Crew

D.C. United have agreed on a trade to acquire forward Miguel Berry from the Columbus Crew, sources tell MLSsoccer.com. The deal is for $225,000 in General Allocation Money plus incentives.
Berry has 10 goals and two assists in 34 MLS regular-season appearances after being selected No. 7 overall in the 2020 MLS SuperDraft by the Crew.
The 24-year-old won the starting center forward job early in the year, but Columbus recently acquired Cucho Hernandez as a club-record signing, limiting playing time for Berry. All the while, Columbus traded US international striker Gyasi Zardes to the Colorado Rapids in late April.
D.C. United were not the only team trying to acquire Berry, but got the deal sorted as their roster further changes under new head coach Wayne Rooney. The Black-and-Red just traded wingback Julian Gressel to Vancouver Whitecaps FC ahead of the weekend.
Beyond Cucho, Columbus have Erik Hurtado and young forward Jacen Russell-Rowe, who recently signed a first-team deal after excelling in MLS NEXT Pro. Hernandez has scored four goals in his first three MLS appearances.
Berry heads to D.C., where he hopes to get more playing time. The Black-and-Red have Michael Estrada and Ola Kamara as natural center forwards, as well as second striker Taxi Fountas. It's believed Rooney will prefer to play a 4-2-3-1 formation after previous manager Hernan Losada (and interim Chad Ashton) played out of a 3-4-2-1.