Offseason outlook: Where your club stands heading into Matchday 1

MLS is back! Time to lock in.
The offseason has been as hectic as ever with blockbuster signings and intra-league acquisitions galore.
So let's take a quick look at each club's biggest moves and where they stand heading into the 2026 campaign.
Overall outlook
Atlanta hope to celebrate like it's 2018, hiring head coach Tata Martino and reuniting him with playmaker Miguel Almirón in a partnership that led the club to the MLS Cup title that year. Atlanta boast plenty of firepower for a strong resurgence following their 14th-place finish in the Eastern Conference last season.
Biggest move
Up-and-coming left back Elías Báez was acquired from Argentine top-flight side San Lorenzo.
Biggest exit
Legendary goalkeeper Brad Guzan retired after the 2025 season.
Overall outlook
The Verde & Black splashed the cash on former Orlando City star Facundo Torres as the club’s newest Designated Player. Following their return to the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs last year, accomplished in their first season under head coach Nico Estévez, expectations are high in Austin.
Biggest move
Austin acquired Torres from Palmeiras for a reported $9.5 million as the club’s third DP alongside Brandon Vazquez and Myrto Uzuni. The Uruguay international could feature at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Biggest exit
Former DP Osman Bukari was transferred to Polish first division side Widzew Łódź for a reported $6.5m transfer fee.
Overall outlook
Amid a busy offseason, Charlotte fully acquired star DP Pep Biel from Olympiacos while snagging USMNT midfielder Luca de la Torre from Celta de Vigo. Although standout center back Adilson Malanda departed, the Crown will look to keep challenging for trophies.
Biggest move
After spending last season on loan with San Diego FC, de la Torre joined Charlotte via a permanent transfer.
Biggest exit
Following his record transfer to EFL Championship side Middlesbrough FC, Malanda officially departed for his new club this winter.
Overall outlook
In their first season under head coach Gregg Berhalter, Chicago returned to the postseason for the first time since 2017. After scoring the second-most goals and conceding the sixth-most in 2025, they’ve bolstered with signings from back to front as they aim to cement themselves as trophy contenders.
Biggest move
In need of defensive reinforcements, the Fire signed 20-year-old Mbekezeli Mbokazi from South African Premiership side Orlando Pirates.
Biggest exit
Homegrown midfielder Brian Gutiérrez was transferred to LIGA MX side Chivas de Guadalajara for a reported $5 million transfer fee.
Overall outlook
FCC filled holes in the transfer window by fully acquiring striker Ayoub Jabbari and adding Bryan Ramírez. Led by the lethal duo of perennial MVP candidate Evander and club-record signing Kévin Denkey, nothing short of silverware is satisfactory in Cincinnati.
Biggest move
Expectedly replacing the outgoing Luca Orellano, Ramírez was acquired from Ecuadorian top-flight side LDU Quito.
Biggest exit
Orellano, a former MLS All-Star, was transferred to LIGA MX giants CF Monterrey for a multi-million dollar transfer fee.
Overall outlook
After Colorado missed the playoffs last season, new head coach Matt Wells plans to instill his vision of an aggressive, high-pressing style of play in Denver’s testing altitude. The goals are ambitious, and that is exactly what Rapids diehards want to hear.
Biggest move
Hamzat Ojediran, a former Nigerian youth international, was acquired from French Ligue 1 side RC Lens.
Biggest exit
The Rapids dealt homegrown midfielder Cole Bassett to Portland for up to $3.7 million.
Overall outlook
Entering a transitional period following the prosperous Wilfried Nancy era, the Crew aim to continue fighting for trophies under new head coach Henrik Rydström. They certainly have the squad to do so, boasting one of the league's strongest attacking units led by Diego Rossi, Wessam Abou Ali and Max Arfsten.
Biggest move
Guinea international Sekou Bangoura was signed from Israeli Premier League side Hapoel Ironi Kiryat Shmona, adding bite back to the Crew midfield.
Biggest exit
Four-time MLS Cup champion Darlington Nagbe retired as one of the greatest defensive midfielders in league history at the conclusion of the 2025 season.
Overall outlook
Spearheaded by Croatian international striker Petar Musa, Dallas buoyed their attack with the addition of Israeli youth international Ran Binyamin. Still, until they sign a creative replacement for the departed former MLS MVP Luciano Acosta, questions remain.
Biggest move
Swedish international Herman Johansson was acquired from Swedish first division champions Mjällby AIF, bringing versatility and experience to Dallas.
Biggest exit
Longtime goalkeeper Maarten Paes was transferred to Eredivisie side Ajax after losing his starting job in Dallas at the tail end of the 2025 campaign.
Overall outlook
After D.C. United "won" the Wooden Spoon in 2025, newly appointed managing director of soccer operations Dr. Erkut Sogut wasted no time making big changes, acquiring All-Star Tai Baribo and Romanian international Louis Munteanu as their new DP striker pairing, while also solidifying defensively. Safe to say the Black-and-Red are ready for a return to prominence.
Biggest move
D.C. broke their club transfer record with a reported $10 million move for Munteanu from top-flight side CFR Cluj in his native country.
Biggest exit
2024 MLS Golden Boot winner Christian Benteke had his contract option declined at the conclusion of the 2025 season.
Overall outlook
Houston were extremely active team during this winter transfer window, signing DPs Guilherme and Mateusz Bogusz while bringing back legendary Mexican international Héctor Herrera. That’s not to mention notable signings of Agustin Bouzat, Lucas Halter and more. The Western Conference has been put on notice.
Biggest move
Bogusz pushed for the move to Houston from LIGA MX powerhouse Cruz Azul, and Houston happily paid one of the largest transfer fees in club history (reportedly $10 million).
Biggest exit
In a deal worth up to $2m, Houston homegrown and highly-rated US youth international Brooklyn Raines was traded to the New England Revolution.
Overall outlook
SKC are in rebuild mode after 12 players departed at the end of last season. David Lee was hired as president of soccer operations & general manager and brought in Raphael Wicky as the club's head coach. Yet with only 21 players currently on the 2026 roster, there is still work to be done to round out the squad and avoid a consecutive last-place finish in the Western Conference.
Biggest move
Just three days before Matchday 1, SKC signed Norway international midfielder Lasse Berg Johnsen from Malmö FF.
Biggest exit
Veteran midfielder Erik Thommy saw his contract expire at the end of the 2025 season. He's since signed for the LA Galaxy.
Overall outlook
One of the MLS Cup favorites in 2026, LAFC enter the season with a distinct Canadian flair. The Black & Gold promoted Canuck Marc dos Santos to head coach, fully acquired Canadian midfielder Mathieu Choinière, and signed compatriots Jacob Shaffelburg and Stephen Eustáquio. Expectations are sky-high with the prolific duo of Denis Bouanga and Son Heung-Min leading the charge.
Biggest move
Rounding out the Black & Gold’s Canadian revolution, midfielder Stephen Eustáquio joined on loan from FC Porto with a purchase option.
Biggest exit
After spending last season on loan with their SoCal neighbors, Luca Bombino made the move to San Diego FC permanent for up to $1.1 million in General Allocation Money (GAM).
Overall outlook
An exciting offseason was dealt a blow when star playmaker Riqui Puig tore his ACL for a second time. The Galaxy wasted little time adding reinforcements, investing in elite defensive-minded players Jakob Glesnes and Justin Haak, and acquiring DP João Klauss. With the Brazilian striker joining Gabriel Pec, Joseph Paintsil and Marco Reus in attack, LA will attempt to bounce back from their penultimate finish in the West last season.
Biggest move
Immediately filling their DP slot vacated by Puig, the Galaxy paid St. Louis CITY $2.375 million to add Klauss to their front line.
Biggest exit
Veteran midfielder Diego Fagúndez had his contract option declined following the 2025 season.
Overall outlook
Following the retirement of legends Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets, the Herons expertly retooled, signing Sergio Reguilón, Dayne St. Clair and Germán Berterame, among a laundry list of other elite acquisitions. It all means one thing: Lionel Messi and Miami are favorites to repeat as MLS Cup champions heading into the 2026 season.
Biggest move
After reportedly seeing a similar bid rejected for LAFC winger Denis Bouanga, Miami acquired Berterame from LIGA MX powerhouse CF Monterrey for a reported $15 million.
Biggest exit
Spanish icons Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets hung up their boots following the 2025 campaign, walking off into the sunset as MLS Cup champions.
Overall outlook
After losing reigning MLS Goalkeeper of the Year Dayne St. Clair as well as head coach Eric Ramsay in the offseason, Minnesota made perhaps the league's biggest splash, acquiring Colombian superstar James Rodríguez. Will his addition, alongside fellow playmaker Joaquín Pereyra and striker Kelvin Yeboah, vault the Loons toward the top of the West under newly promoted head coach Cameron Knowles?
Biggest move
MNUFC executed the blockbuster move of the MLS offseason, adding James without utilizing a DP slot.
Biggest exit
St. Clair, the Canadian international 'keeper, joined MLS Cup champions Inter Miami as a free agent.
Overall outlook
After finishing 13th in the East last season, Montréal are rebuilding under new head coach Marco Donadel with a clear focus on adding MLS experience through a variety of intra-league acquisitions. Will the increased league know-how be enough for Montréal to return to the playoffs?
Biggest move
Brayan Vera, a former Colombian international and veteran MLS defender, was acquired for up to $1.55 million GAM from Real Salt Lake.
Biggest exit
Montréal cashed in on Trinidad & Tobago international Dante Sealy, sending the winger to Colorado for up to $2.5m GAM.
Overall outlook
One of the most dangerous attacks in MLS became even more frightening as free agent Cristian Espinoza teamed up with fellow DPs Hany Mukhtar and Sam Surridge in Nashville. After lifting their first trophy in club history last season, winning the US Open Cup, the Coyotes are back on the hunt in 2026.
Biggest move
Espinoza, the San Jose Earthquakes' all-time assist leader, signed with Nashville as his destination of choice in free agency.
Biggest exit
Two-time MLS Defender of the Year Walker Zimmerman joined Toronto FC in free agency after his contract expired in Nashville.
Overall outlook
The American youth movement is underway in Foxborough, as newly appointed former USYNT manager Marko Mitrović swooped on three of his former players: Ethan Kohler, Brooklyn Raines and Griffin Yow. Will the youth renaissance around veteran No. 10 Carles Gil be enough to send the Revolution back to the playoffs after a two-year drought?
Biggest move
Raines, a 20-year-old Dynamo homegrown midfielder, was acquired for up to $2 million in a U22 initiative deal.
Biggest exit
The Revs freed up a DP slot by trading winger Tomás Chancalay to Minnesota for $100,000.
Overall outlook
The Red Bulls got a front-office refresh, elevating Julian de Guzman to head of sport and naming Michael Bradley head coach. This follows the club's league-record, 15-year playoff streak ending. RBNY have subsequently brought in key signings like Cade Cowell and Jorge Ruvalcaba, signaling a shift to a new playing style under Bradley after he led the club's reserves to the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro title.
Biggest move
Ruvalcaba, a Mexican international winger, was signed from LIGA MX side Pumas UNAM as the club’s third DP alongside Emil Forsberg and Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting.
Biggest exit
Standout center back Noah Elie was transferred to EFL Championship side Bristol City for a reported $4.5 million fee.
Overall outlook
After an attempted move for Malian striker Moussa Sylla fell through due to a failed medical, last season’s Eastern Conference finalists will hope Nicolás Fernández Mercau can continue to provide the goals missing without injured striker Alonso Martínez. NYCFC's defense is in safe hands as USMNT goalkeeper Matt Freese aims to secure the starting job at this summer's World Cup with continued standout performances in sky blue.
Biggest move
Australian international defender Kai Trewin was acquired from City Football Group affiliate side Melbourne City FC in the Australian A-League.
Biggest exit
Breakout defender turned midfielder Justin Haak was out of contract at the end of the 2025 season, choosing to join the LA Galaxy via free agency.
Overall outlook
Orlando parted ways with a few club stalwarts this offseason. But exemplifying why they boast the longest active playoff streak in MLS (six seasons), the Lions replaced those missing pieces with the MLS experience of Maxime Crépeau and Braian Ojeda, plus the youth of U22 Brazilians Luis Otávio, Tiago and Iago Teodoro.
Biggest move
20-year-old winger Tiago boosts a stacked attack in Orlando led by DPs Martín Ojeda and Marco Pašalić.
Biggest exit
Breakout USMNT right back Alex Freeman was transferred to LaLiga side Villarreal after earning MLS Young Player of the Year, Best XI and All-Star honors in 2025.
Overall outlook
The reigning Supporters’ Shield winners replaced last season's top scorer Tai Baribo with club-record signing Ezekiel Alladoh, while bringing in Japhet Sery Larsen in place of Jakob Glesnes. Turnover or not, the goal remains the same for the Union in 2026: lift the club’s first MLS Cup.
Biggest move
Alladoh, a Ghanaian striker reportedly acquired for $4.5 million, intends to replace the goals lost with the departures of Baribo and Mikael Uhre.
Biggest exit
Three-time MLS All-Star and two-time Best XI fullback Kai Wagner was transferred to EFL Championship side Birmingham City.
Overall outlook
Premium roster spots have been shuffled in Portland, where Cole Bassett replaced David Ayala as a U22 initiative midfielder, and the Timbers waived and exercised a contract buyout on DP Jonathan Rodríguez. That leaves the club with flexibility to swing big on their next premier acquisition to support remaining DPs David Da Costa and Kristoffer Velde in their quest for a third-straight playoff appearance.
Biggest move
Bassett, a Rapids homegrown, was acquired via the U22 initiative for a guaranteed $2.65 million (up to $3.7m), solidifying the midfield for years to come with MLS-proven talent.
Biggest exit
David Ayala was traded to Inter Miami for up to $2.15m, freeing up the U22 slot for Bassett.
Overall outlook
Turnover was the name of the game in Salt Lake, with double-digit incomings and outgoings this offseason. But ultimately, USMNT cult hero Diego Luna remains the string-puller at the heart of everything in midfield. One of only two teams in MLS to qualify for playoffs each of the past five seasons, RSL intend to extend that streak.
Biggest move
Morgan Guilavogui, a Guinean international striker, arrived from French Ligue 1 side RC Lens to replace Rwan Cruz as RSL’s newest DP for a reported $5m transfer fee.
Biggest exit
Midfield terrier Braian Ojeda was traded to Orlando City in a deal worth up to $1.775 million GAM.
Overall outlook
After topping the Western Conference regular-season table in the best-ever expansion season, SDFC are looking to run it back without DP Chucky Lozano, who is “not in the club’s plans” for 2026. Still, Frontera faithful should remain confident after fully acquiring multiple integral pieces from their expansion campaign to supplement the starpower of 2025 MLS Newcomer of the Year Anders Dreyer.
Biggest move
SDFC traded for former MLS Comeback Player of the Year Lewis Morgan from RBNY in a deal worth up to $1.1 million in GAM.
Biggest exit
Luca de la Torre’s loan expired in San Diego before Charlotte FC permanently acquired the USMNT midfielder from Celta Vigo.
Overall outlook
Two DPs out. One DP in. Among the double-digit departures from the Bay Area, Chicho Arango was loaned out while club legend Cristian Espinoza’s contract expired. Can the blockbuster addition of German forward Timo Werner propel the Quakes back into the postseason under five-time MLS Cup-winning head coach Bruce Arena?
Biggest move
Werner, a former UEFA Champions League winner, was acquired as the “biggest signing in Earthquakes history,” according to the Quakes' official press release.
Biggest exit
Espinoza, the Quakes' all-time assist leader, joined Nashville SC following his contract expiration in San Jose.
Overall outlook
Cristian Roldan will be working with a new partner in midfield following the retirement of club legend João Paulo and transfers of homegrowns Danny Leyva and Obed Vargas. Likely to be offseason signing Hassani Dotson, the midfield refresh will not affect Seattle’s continued expectation of competing at the very top of MLS, year in and year out.
Biggest move
Dotson, a veteran midfielder, arrived via free agency following his seven-season stint with Minnesota.
Biggest exit
Vargas, who placed No. 1 on last season’s 22 Under 22 rankings, earned his dream move to Spanish LaLiga giant Atlético Madrid in a reported $3.5m-$4 million deal.
Overall outlook
St. Louis underwent a front-office recharge with new sporting director Corey Wray and head coach Yoanne Damet. The resulting turnover was immediate as the club traded away DP João Klauss and oversaw another ten departures. Will the signings of Daniel Edelman, Mamadou Mbacke Fall and Lukas MacNaughton be enough for CITY to return to the playoffs for the first time since their Western Conference-topping 2023 expansion campaign?
Biggest move
Edelman, who placed No. 11 on the 2024 22 Under 22 list, was acquired from Red Bull New York for up to $850,000 in GAM.
Biggest exit
Klauss, the club’s all-time leading scorer, was traded to the Galaxy for $2.375 million.
Overall outlook
In addition to shoring up their defense through acquisitions of Walker Zimmerman and Matheus Pereira, Toronto have reportedly been chasing USMNT striker Josh Sargent in a blockbuster move from Norwich City. Should they get that deal over the line, it would help Canada’s winningest club return to the playoffs for the first time since 2020.
Biggest move
Zimmerman, a USMNT regular and two-time MLS Defender of the Year, was signed via free agency.
Biggest exit
MLS veteran goalkeeper Sean Johnson was among seven players whose contract options were declined by Toronto at the conclusion of the 2025 season.
Overall outlook
Fresh off their best-ever season, which included inaugural trips to the MLS Cup and Concacaf Champions Cup finals as well as a fourth consecutive Canadian Championship, Vancouver have high expectations for 2026. Several astute signings quell departure concerns as German icon Thomas Müller prepares to lead the Whitecaps to more glory in his first full MLS season.
Biggest move
Senegalese international striker Cheikh Sabaly was acquired from French side FC Metz shortly after guiding them to promotion to Ligue 1 and winning the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations with his country.
Biggest exit
Canadian international winter Ali Ahmed moved across the pond to EFL Championship side Norwich City.