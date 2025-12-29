LA Galaxy sign midfielder Justin Haak

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
The LA Galaxy have signed midfielder Justin Haak via free agency, the club announced Monday.
The 24-year-old is under contract through 2026 with an option for June 2027.
Haak enjoyed a breakout 2025 campaign with New York City FC, producing 1g/4a while starting all 34 regular-season games as they reached the Eastern Conference Final.
Since debuting in 2019, the NYCFC homegrown has made 111 appearances across all competitions. He was a part of their MLS Cup 2021 and Campeones Cup 2022-winning squads.
"We are very excited to welcome Justin to the LA Galaxy,” said general manager Will Kuntz. “Justin is a positionally versatile player who will be able to contribute in several roles. His growth from homegrown academy signing to an every-game starter is a testament to his work ethic, his technical ability, and his defensive instincts.
"We look forward to Justin's contributions to the Galaxy as we continue to put together a competitive squad for the 2026 season."
Haak is the Galaxy's second signing this winter, following the acquisition of former MLS Defender of the Year Jakob Glesnes from the Philadelphia Union. Primarily a defender last season, Haak has also played in central midfield.
LA conceded 66 goals in 2025, tied for the second most in MLS.
The six-time MLS Cup champions are seeking a return to the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs in 2026. They missed out last season with a 14th-place finish in the Western Conference (30 points).
READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant