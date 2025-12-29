LA Galaxy sign midfielder Justin Haak

The LA Galaxy have signed midfielder Justin Haak via free agency, the club announced Monday.

The 24-year-old is under contract through 2026 with an option for June 2027.

Haak enjoyed a breakout 2025 campaign with New York City FC, producing 1g/4a while starting all 34 regular-season games as they reached the Eastern Conference Final.

Since debuting in 2019, the NYCFC homegrown has made 111 appearances across all competitions. He was a part of their MLS Cup 2021 and Campeones Cup 2022-winning squads.

"We are very excited to welcome Justin to the LA Galaxy,” said general manager Will Kuntz. “Justin is a positionally versatile player who will be able to contribute in several roles. His growth from homegrown academy signing to an every-game starter is a testament to his work ethic, his technical ability, and his defensive instincts.