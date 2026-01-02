Philadelphia Union transfer Kai Wagner to Birmingham City

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Transfer

The Philadelphia Union have transferred left back Kai Wagner to EFL Championship side Birmingham City, the club announced Friday.

The 28-year-old German defender departs Philly after seven seasons, having arrived in 2019 after competing in the German third division.

Wagner earned three MLS All-Star honors and two MLS Best XI nods, including in 2025. He tallied 10g/54a in 253 matches across all competitions.

With Wagner, Philly won the 2020 and 2025 MLS Supporters' Shields as the league's best regular-season team.

“The contributions Kai has made to this club over the last seven seasons have been nothing short of exceptional,” said head coach Bradley Carnell. “He has been a crucial piece of this team’s success over the past seven seasons, and we remain grateful not only for his consistent dedication and hard work, but his staunch leadership qualities both on and off the field.

"At this time, we are honoring Kai’s wishes to continue his career in Europe, as he feels this is the right step for him and his family. We wish him all the best and know he will continue to find success.”