Seattle Sounders transfer Obed Vargas to Atlético Madrid

"From the time he joined the Academy in 2019, Obed has exhibited maturity, professionalism and commitment to his growth as a player. We’re excited to see him take this next step with Atlético Madrid."

"This is a tremendous opportunity for Obed and a proud moment for Sounders FC. This move reflects his hard work and ambition, as well as the club’s coaching and development staff from the Academy up to the first team," said general manager & chief soccer officer Craig Waibel.

Vargas placed No. 1 on last season's 22 Under 22 rankings . The annual list spotlights top up-and-coming talent in Major League Soccer.

From Anchorage to Madrid. Thank you for everything, Obed. pic.twitter.com/vs4UGaMm72

"We’ve seen him grow into a confident, impactful player who has excelled in every situation he’s faced. This is a great moment for Obed and his family, and I have no doubt that he is ready to take on this challenge with Atlético Madrid."

"I couldn’t be happier for Obed. He’s earned this opportunity through his work ethic, competitiveness and willingness to keep getting better every day," said head coach Brian Schmetzer.

Vargas signed his homegrown deal in December 2021 after impressing with now- MLS NEXT Pro side Tacoma Defiance. He joined the Sounders Academy at age 14 after playing in his native Alaska.

Across four-plus seasons, Vargas accumulated 8g/16a in 130 appearances (all competitions) with Seattle. The 2025 MLS All-Star helped the club win the 2022 Concacaf Champions Cup and 2025 Leagues Cup titles, blossoming into one of the world's top midfield prospects.

El Tri dreams

Internationally, Vargas has three caps with Mexico's senior team. He represented the United States at the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup, then filed a one-time switch of association to compete for El Tri.

Should Vargas play at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, he'd likely be one of the tournament's youngest players.

"I want to say thank you to all my teammates, all the technical, medical and equipment staff, and everyone who helped me throughout this journey, who made my time in Seattle amazing. You took in a 14-year-old boy and helped him grow," said Vargas.