Seattle Sounders transfer Obed Vargas to Atlético Madrid

Seattle Sounders FC have transferred homegrown midfielder Obed Vargas to LaLiga powerhouse Atlético Madrid, the club announced Monday.
The 20-year-old Mexican international departs for an undisclosed fee. Seattle retain a sell-on clause.
Vargas placed No. 1 on last season's 22 Under 22 rankings. The annual list spotlights top up-and-coming talent in Major League Soccer.
"This is a tremendous opportunity for Obed and a proud moment for Sounders FC. This move reflects his hard work and ambition, as well as the club’s coaching and development staff from the Academy up to the first team," said general manager & chief soccer officer Craig Waibel.
"From the time he joined the Academy in 2019, Obed has exhibited maturity, professionalism and commitment to his growth as a player. We’re excited to see him take this next step with Atlético Madrid."
Rising star
Across four-plus seasons, Vargas accumulated 8g/16a in 130 appearances (all competitions) with Seattle. The 2025 MLS All-Star helped the club win the 2022 Concacaf Champions Cup and 2025 Leagues Cup titles, blossoming into one of the world's top midfield prospects.
Vargas signed his homegrown deal in December 2021 after impressing with now-MLS NEXT Pro side Tacoma Defiance. He joined the Sounders Academy at age 14 after playing in his native Alaska.
"I couldn’t be happier for Obed. He’s earned this opportunity through his work ethic, competitiveness and willingness to keep getting better every day," said head coach Brian Schmetzer.
"We’ve seen him grow into a confident, impactful player who has excelled in every situation he’s faced. This is a great moment for Obed and his family, and I have no doubt that he is ready to take on this challenge with Atlético Madrid."
El Tri dreams
Internationally, Vargas has three caps with Mexico's senior team. He represented the United States at the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup, then filed a one-time switch of association to compete for El Tri.
Should Vargas play at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, he'd likely be one of the tournament's youngest players.
"I want to say thank you to all my teammates, all the technical, medical and equipment staff, and everyone who helped me throughout this journey, who made my time in Seattle amazing. You took in a 14-year-old boy and helped him grow," said Vargas.
"To all the fans – it was an incredible ride. From my debut in Austin to my debut at Lumen, to winning Champions League and playing in front of 70,000 people and winning Leagues Cup, I couldn’t have imagined it any other way and wouldn’t have wanted it with any other team."
Global stage
Atlético are UEFA Champions League regulars, challenging FC Barcelona and Real Madrid for LaLiga supremacy. Their squad includes former Atlanta United midfielder Thiago Almada and stars such as Antoine Griezmann, Julián Alvarez and Jan Oblak.
Last summer, Vargas and Seattle played Atlético in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup. He described the match as an "incredible experience" and a post-game meet-up with Griezmann as an "unforgettable moment."
As Vargas departs, Seattle are preparing for their 2026 MLS season opener on Feb. 22 at home against the Colorado Rapids (9 pm ET | Apple TV, FS1)
