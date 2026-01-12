Minnesota United name Cameron Knowles head coach

Minnesota United FC have named Cameron Knowles as their new head coach, the club announced Monday.
A member of the Loons' technical staff since 2021, Knowles most recently served as an assistant under Eric Ramsay, who left the club to manage EFL Championship side West Bromwich Albion.
“Cameron is the right leader for this moment in our club’s journey,” said Khaled El-Ahmad, Minnesota's chief soccer officer and sporting director.
“He has grown with this organization, understands our players, our culture, and our standards, and has consistently demonstrated the ability to develop people, build strong teams, and compete at a high level.
"We believe in Cameron, we believe in this squad, and we are excited about the future we are building together.”
MLS profile
Knowles becomes Minnesota United's third full-time head coach of their MLS era after previously managing the Loons on an interim basis. He went 2W-0L-1D to begin the 2024 MLS season before Ramsay took over.
In 2022, he became the first-ever head coach of MNUFC2, the club's MLS NEXT Pro affiliate.
The 43-year-old New Zealand native previously spent nine years with the Portland Timbers organization – six seasons as an assistant coach and three seasons as manager of Portland Timbers 2 in the USL Championship.
A former defender, Knowles' playing career spanned from 2004-11 and included stints with Chicago Fire FC's reserves, Real Salt Lake, Portland and CF Montréal.
“I would like to thank Dr. McGuire, Shari Ballard and Khaled El-Ahmad for the incredible opportunity to lead this team," Knowles said.
"Minnesota United is a fantastic organization with a strong group of players and a loyal following. I hope to build on the success the club has achieved over the years."
Minnesota are coming off a historic 2025 season under Ramsay in which they set club records for regular-season wins (16) and points (58).
They finished fourth in the Western Conference and reached the Conference Semifinals in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs.