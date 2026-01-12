Minnesota United name Cameron Knowles head coach

Minnesota United FC have named Cameron Knowles as their new head coach, the club announced Monday.

"We believe in Cameron, we believe in this squad, and we are excited about the future we are building together.”

“He has grown with this organization, understands our players, our culture, and our standards, and has consistently demonstrated the ability to develop people, build strong teams, and compete at a high level.

“Cameron is the right leader for this moment in our club’s journey,” said Khaled El-Ahmad, Minnesota's chief soccer officer and sporting director.

A member of the Loons' technical staff since 2021, Knowles most recently served as an assistant under Eric Ramsay , who left the club to manage EFL Championship side West Bromwich Albion.

Knowles becomes Minnesota United's third full-time head coach of their MLS era after previously managing the Loons on an interim basis. He went 2W-0L-1D to begin the 2024 MLS season before Ramsay took over.

In 2022, he became the first-ever head coach of MNUFC2, the club's MLS NEXT Pro affiliate.

The 43-year-old New Zealand native previously spent nine years with the Portland Timbers organization – six seasons as an assistant coach and three seasons as manager of Portland Timbers 2 in the USL Championship.

A former defender, Knowles' playing career spanned from 2004-11 and included stints with Chicago Fire FC's reserves, Real Salt Lake, Portland and CF Montréal.

“I would like to thank Dr. McGuire, Shari Ballard and Khaled El-Ahmad for the incredible opportunity to lead this team," Knowles said.