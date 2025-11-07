New England Revolution name Marko Mitrović head coach

The New England Revolution have named Marko Mitrović their next head coach, the club announced Friday.
Mitrović joins New England after leading the United States to a quarterfinal finish at the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup. Previously, he steered the US men to the 2024 Summer Olympics quarterfinals and oversaw the US U-19s.
New England had a coach vacancy after parting ways with Caleb Porter in mid-September. The Revs, who last made the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs in 2023, finished the 2025 season 11th in the Eastern Conference with 36 points (9W-16L-9D record).
"We’re really excited to welcome Marko Mitrović as head coach of the New England Revolution," said sporting director Curt Onalfo.
"During the interview process, Marko’s tactical acumen and modern coaching philosophies set him apart. It’s crystal clear that he shares our ambitions to compete for trophies in 2026 and beyond. His extensive coaching experience at both the club and international levels, including on some of the world’s biggest stages, have prepared him well for this pivotal role."
After a lengthy playing career, Mitrović began his coaching journey with multiple assistant roles. He brings MLS experience, having served on Chicago Fire FC's coaching staff from 2016-19.
Mitrović's youth background aligns well with New England, a club that's moved Esmir Bajraktarević, Tajon Buchanan and Djordje Petrović to Europe in recent years. Their roster includes US youth international Peyton Miller and several other promising homegrowns.
"It’s an honor to join the Revolution and become the new head coach of this storied club," Mitrović said.
"I’m grateful to the Kraft family, Brian Bilello and Curt Onalfo for trusting me to lead the team, a responsibility I take very seriously. I will work relentlessly to deliver a team the fans will be proud to support. I’m excited to get started."
Carles Gil leads New England's attack alongside club-record signing Luca Langoni, Leo Campana, Thomás Chancalay and Dor Turgeman. USMNT goalkeeper Matt Turner brings experience heading into the 2026 season.