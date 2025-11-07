New England Revolution name Marko Mitrović head coach

The New England Revolution have named Marko Mitrović their next head coach, the club announced Friday.

Mitrović joins New England after leading the United States to a quarterfinal finish at the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup. Previously, he steered the US men to the 2024 Summer Olympics quarterfinals and oversaw the US U-19s.

New England had a coach vacancy after parting ways with Caleb Porter in mid-September. The Revs, who last made the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs in 2023, finished the 2025 season 11th in the Eastern Conference with 36 points (9W-16L-9D record).

"We’re really excited to welcome Marko Mitrović as head coach of the New England Revolution," said sporting director Curt Onalfo.