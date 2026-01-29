Orlando City transfer USMNT defender Alex Freeman to Villarreal

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Transfer
Orlando City have transferred defender Alex Freeman to LaLiga side Villarreal CF, continuing the United States international's meteoric rise ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
The 21-year-old homegrown heads to Spain's top flight for reportedly a near-$7 million transfer fee (around $4 million base). Orlando also maintain a sell-on percentage.
Freeman was out of contract after the 2026 MLS season. That made him eligible to sign a pre-contract with another team during the summer and potentially depart the Lions on a free transfer.
“Alex’s journey is a testament to the strength of our academy, OCB and the pathway we’ve built,” said Ricardo Moreira, Orlando City's general manager and sporting director.
"He showed maturity and commitment at every level, rising from a young prospect to an MLS All-Star and one of the league’s top emerging talents.
"Watching his development up close has been incredibly rewarding for all of us at the club. We’re proud of everything Alex has accomplished here and wish him continued success as he takes this next step in his professional career.”
Rising star
Freeman is coming off a breakout 2025 campaign, earning MLS Young Player of the Year, MLS All-Star and MLS Best XI honors while tallying 6g/6a in 38 matches across all competitions. Previously, he impressed with Orlando City B in MLS NEXT Pro.
Freeman's club form fueled his USMNT breakthrough at the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup. He now boasts 2g/0a in 13 caps, having earned consistent call-ups under head coach Mauricio Pochettino.
What now?
With Freeman's transfer, Orlando have a hole at right back. The attack-minded defender had formed a dangerous partnership with Croatian international winger Marco Pašalić.
Orlando, whose 2026 season begins on Feb. 21 at home against Red Bull New York (7:30 pm ET | Apple TV), have already been among the league's busiest clubs this offseason.
Goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau and midfielder Braian Ojeda are among key additions, while goalkeeper Pedro Gallese, midfielder César Araújo and forward Luis Muriel have all left the club.
New challenge
At Villarreal, Freeman joins two former MLS standouts in Tajon Buchanan and Tani Oluwaseyi. The Canadian international forwards previously played for the New England Revolution and Minnesota United FC, respectively.
Villarreal are currently fourth in LaLiga and are looking to qualify for the UEFA Champions League in back-to-back seasons.
