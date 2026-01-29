Orlando City transfer USMNT defender Alex Freeman to Villarreal

The 21-year-old homegrown heads to Spain's top flight for reportedly a near-$7 million transfer fee (around $4 million base). Orlando also maintain a sell-on percentage.

Freeman was out of contract after the 2026 MLS season. That made him eligible to sign a pre-contract with another team during the summer and potentially depart the Lions on a free transfer.

“Alex’s journey is a testament to the strength of our academy, OCB and the pathway we’ve built,” said Ricardo Moreira, Orlando City's general manager and sporting director.

"He showed maturity and commitment at every level, rising from a young prospect to an MLS All-Star and one of the league’s top emerging talents.