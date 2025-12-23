New England Revolution acquire Brooklyn Raines from Houston Dynamo

“He is a young midfielder who has shown steady growth throughout his early career, resulting in a breakout 2025 season that earned him valuable experience at this year’s Under-20 World Cup. Under our coaching staff’s guidance, I believe Brooklyn will thrive at our club in the years ahead.”

“Brooklyn Raines is a high-upside player who has already demonstrated his ability to influence games in MLS and with the US youth national teams,” Revolution sporting director Curt Onalfo said.

Raines has signed a U22 Initiative deal with New England through the 2028-29 season, with a club option for 2029-30.

In exchange for the 20-year-old midfielder, Houston receive $1.6 million guaranteed and an additional $400,000 if certain conditions are met.

The Houston homegrown product enjoyed a breakout 2025 season, slotting No. 21 on the annual 22 Under 22 Rankings. For his Dynamo career, Raines tallied 2g/1a in 61 appearances (all competitions) from 2022-25.

Raines starred for the US at the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup. At that tournament, he played for newly appointed Revs head coach Marko Mitrović.

“I know Brooklyn very well as a person and as a player. He is someone whose qualities fit our style of play, and his mentality is aligned with the culture that we want to build," Mitrović said.

"While he has very high potential, he has already been an impactful player in MLS. I believe he can help our team win now, and we can support his development even more in the future. I’m really looking forward to having him with us.”