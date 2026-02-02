FC Dallas transfer goalkeeper Maarten Paes to Ajax

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Transfer
FC Dallas have transferred goalkeeper Maarten Paes to Eredivisie powerhouse Ajax, the club announced on Monday.
“Dallas meant so much to me,” Paes said. “I came to Dallas in 2022, and these past four years have changed me so much as a person in the right way.
"I want to thank the entire city of Dallas, FC Dallas and everyone I have worked with. These have been the most beautiful years of my life, and I enjoyed every single minute. Thank you for all your support. Dallas till I die.”
The 27-year-old Indonesian international initially joined Dallas in 2022 from FC Utrecht in his native Netherlands and posted 26 clean sheets in 128 appearances across all competitions. He earned MLS All-Star and MLS Save of the Year honors in 2024.
After featuring for the Netherlands as a youth international, Paes received Indonesian citizenship in 2024. He has since earned 10 senior caps.
With Paes' departure, homegrown Michael Collodi returns as the club's first-choice option between the posts.
FC Dallas kick off their 2026 campaign on Feb. 21 at home against Toronto FC (8:30 pm ET | Apple TV).
