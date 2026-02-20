Sporting Kansas City sign defender Ethan Bartlow

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Sporting Kansas City have signed defender Ethan Bartlow via free agency, the club announced Friday.

The 26-year-old is under contract through the 2026 season with options through June 2027 and the 2027-2028 season.

“We are happy to welcome Ethan to the roster,” said president of soccer operations & general manager David Lee. “Ethan performed well and fit into the group seamlessly during preseason.

"He provides good MLS experience from his time in Houston and he will offer our coaching staff depth and competition at center back.”

Before this season, Bartlow had spent his entire professional career with Houston Dynamo FC, who selected him sixth overall in the 2021 MLS SuperDraft.

In total, he contributed three assists in 96 appearances across all competitions during his five seasons in Houston.

Kansas City's 2026 season begins on Feb. 21 at the San Jose Earthquakes (10:30 pm ET | Apple TV). SKC are entering their first year under new head coach Raphael Wicky.