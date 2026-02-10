Portland Timbers waive Jonathan Rodríguez

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Waived, buyout

The Portland Timbers have waived forward Jonathan Rodríguez and exercised a buyout of his contract, the club announced Monday.

Rodríguez will no longer occupy a Designated Player slot, and his previous wages will not count against the club’s 2026 salary budget.

The 32-year-old Uruguayan suffered a season-ending knee injury in 2025. Last season, he was limited to 149 minutes in six substitute appearances.

"We are incredibly grateful for Jonathan’s contributions during his time with the Portland Timbers," said general manager Ned Grabavoy.

"Even during this challenging and uncertain time while dealing with an injury, he has remained a great teammate and professional. Jonathan is the ultimate competitor, and we will continue to support him during his recovery process."

Rodríguez registered 25 goal contributions (17g/8a) in 35 matches (27 starts) across two seasons with the club. He was acquired in March 2024 from LIGA MX powerhouse Club América.

Portland's remaining DPs are midfielder David Da Costa and forward Kristoffer Velde.