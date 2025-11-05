2025 MLS Best XI

Roldan's 11th season with Seattle Sounders FC was arguably his finest, as he led the team in minutes played (2,633), games started (30) and passes completed (1,849). Among all MLS players, the veteran midfielder was the only one to complete more than 1,800 passes, register at least nine assists, and score three or more goals. Roldan was crucial during Seattle's run to the Leagues Cup 2025 title, which powered his USMNT return under head coach Mauricio Pochettino.