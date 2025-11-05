Major League Soccer has unveiled the 2025 MLS Best XI, recognizing the league’s top players at each position.
The Best XI – determined by media members, MLS players and MLS club technical staffs – represents seven countries and nine clubs. There are six first-time honorees.
Supporters' Shield winners Philadelphia Union and Concacaf Champions Cup finalists Vancouver Whitecaps FC lead the way with two representatives each.
- F: Denis Bouanga (LAFC), Anders Dreyer (San Diego FC), Lionel Messi (Inter Miami CF)
- M: Sebastian Berhalter (Vancouver Whitecaps FC), Evander (FC Cincinnati), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders FC)
- D: Tristan Blackmon (Vancouver Whitecaps FC), Alex Freeman (Orlando City), Jakob Glesnes (Philadelphia Union), Kai Wagner (Philadelphia Union)
- GK: Dayne St. Clair (Minnesota United FC)
Bouanga entered the MLS record books in 2025 by becoming the first player in league history to record three-straight 20-goal (or more) seasons. The Gabon international also surpassed Carlos Vela as LAFC's all-time leading scorer, all while forming a historic attacking partnership with league-record signing Son Heung-Min. Bouanga is the first forward to make the Best XI in three consecutive seasons since Josef Martínez (2017-19).
Dreyer produced one of the greatest individual debut seasons in MLS history, tying the league record for the most goal contributions (38) by a first-year player with 19g/19a. The Danish international won MLS Newcomer of the Year honors after helping San Diego FC set the single-season points record by an expansion club (63) and clinch the Western Conference No. 1 seed in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs.
Messi captured the MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi as the league's top scorer with 29 goals and 19 assists, bringing him one goal contribution shy of the league-record 49 set by Carlos Vela in 2019. The legendary Argentine No. 10's stellar numbers and leadership at Inter Miami CF have him favored to become the first-ever back-to-back Landon Donovan MLS MVP.
Berhalter enjoyed a breakout season as the midfield engine of a record-setting Vancouver side that established club benchmarks for points (63) and goals scored (66), among other high marks. The 24-year-old also impressed on the international stage, helping the Whitecaps reach the Concacaf Champions Cup final and clinch a fourth-straight Canadian Championship title. These standout performances opened the door to the USMNT, with Berhalter playing a key role in a runner-up finish at the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup.
A Best XI honoree last year with the Portland Timbers, Evander remained among the league's elite during his debut season with FC Cincinnati. The Brazilian playmaker posted 18g/15a as the Orange & Blue finished second in the Supporters' Shield standings. In the process, Evander became just one of three players with back-to-back 15-goal, 15-assist seasons, along with Messi (2024-25) and Toronto FC legend Sebastian Giovinco (2015-16).
Roldan's 11th season with Seattle Sounders FC was arguably his finest, as he led the team in minutes played (2,633), games started (30) and passes completed (1,849). Among all MLS players, the veteran midfielder was the only one to complete more than 1,800 passes, register at least nine assists, and score three or more goals. Roldan was crucial during Seattle's run to the Leagues Cup 2025 title, which powered his USMNT return under head coach Mauricio Pochettino.
Blackmon adds Best XI honors to his résumé shortly after being named MLS Defender of the Year. The 29-year-old anchored a Vancouver backline that conceded the second-fewest goals in MLS (38) and kept the joint-second-most clean sheets (13). In Blackmon's 25 league appearances, the Whitecaps allowed just 1.08 goals per game.
Freeman's meteoric rise with Orlando City has resulted in a Best XI nod. The 21-year-old right back, who started 2025 as an MLS NEXT Pro prospect, has already established himself as an MLS All-Star, the MLS Young Player of the Year and a key USMNT defender with sights set on next year's FIFA World Cup. With 6g/3a, Freeman had the second-most goals among MLS defenders and fourth-most key passes (42) in MLS this season.
Glesnes returns to the Best XI for the first time since winning the 2022 MLS Defender of the Year award, following his third All-Star selection in 2025. The 31-year-old center back recorded the second-most minutes (2,626) for the best defense in MLS as Philadelphia conceded the fewest goals (35) in the league en route to the club's second Supporters' Shield title.
Wagner returns to the Best XI for the first time since 2022 as part of Philadelphia's league-best defense and Supporters' Shield-winning team. The club's all-time leader in assists topped MLS defenders in that category again this season with 11 helpers, in addition to two goals and pacing the Union in minutes played (2,769).
St. Clair earns a Best XI selection shortly after being named the 2025 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year. He's angling to be Canada's starter at the 2026 FIFA World Cup after leading Minnesota to their best-ever season (58 points), having notched a career-best 10 clean sheets and 113 saves in 30 appearances. He was the only goalkeeper to record a goals against average of 1.00 or fewer behind his league-best 77.93 save percentage.