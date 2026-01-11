FC Cincinnati transfer Luca Orellano to CF Monterrey

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Transfer

FC Cincinnati have transferred attacker Luca Orellano to LIGA MX powerhouse CF Monterrey for a multi-million dollar fee, the club announced Sunday.

The 25-year-old Argentine recorded 15g/11a in 77 appearances across all competitions for Cincy. He arrived from Brazil's Vasco da Gama ahead of the 2024 season.

In 2024, Orellano was named an MLS All-Star and won AT&T MLS Goal of the Year.

"We’d like to thank Luca for his contributions and dedication to FC Cincinnati," said general manager Chris Albright.

"He’s a really talented player and a good person. We’re happy for him and his family, and we’re excited to watch his career continue in Monterrey."