FC Cincinnati transfer Luca Orellano to CF Monterrey

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Transfer
FC Cincinnati have transferred attacker Luca Orellano to LIGA MX powerhouse CF Monterrey for a multi-million dollar fee, the club announced Sunday.
The 25-year-old Argentine recorded 15g/11a in 77 appearances across all competitions for Cincy. He arrived from Brazil's Vasco da Gama ahead of the 2024 season.
In 2024, Orellano was named an MLS All-Star and won AT&T MLS Goal of the Year.
"We’d like to thank Luca for his contributions and dedication to FC Cincinnati," said general manager Chris Albright.
"He’s a really talented player and a good person. We’re happy for him and his family, and we’re excited to watch his career continue in Monterrey."
Cincy begin their 2026 MLS campaign on Feb. 21 against Atlanta United (4:30 pm ET | Apple TV, FOX). They'll also compete in the Concacaf Champions Cup.
