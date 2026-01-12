Houston Dynamo acquire Brazilian defender Lucas Halter

The 25-year-old former Brazil youth international is under contract through the 2029-30 MLS season with an option for 2030-31. He will occupy an international roster spot.

Halter has 17g/3a in 219 appearances across all competitions over stints with Athletico Paranaense, Goiás Esporte Clube, Botafogo and Esporte Clube Vitória.

He won the Brazilian Série A-Copa Libertadores double with Botafogo in 2024 and captained Vitória during his season-long loan in 2025.

“Lucas arrives as a proven winner and respected leader, having anchored title-winning teams at top clubs in South America,” said Dynamo president of soccer Pat Onstad. “As a centerpiece of three title-winning squads, he has shown the ability to anchor a backline and exhibit the kind of leadership and mentality we are committed to bringing into Houston.