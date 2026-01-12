Houston Dynamo acquire Brazilian defender Lucas Halter

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
Houston Dynamo FC have acquired defender Lucas Halter from Brazilian top-flight side Botafogo, the club announced Monday.
The 25-year-old former Brazil youth international is under contract through the 2029-30 MLS season with an option for 2030-31. He will occupy an international roster spot.
Halter has 17g/3a in 219 appearances across all competitions over stints with Athletico Paranaense, Goiás Esporte Clube, Botafogo and Esporte Clube Vitória.
He won the Brazilian Série A-Copa Libertadores double with Botafogo in 2024 and captained Vitória during his season-long loan in 2025.
“Lucas arrives as a proven winner and respected leader, having anchored title-winning teams at top clubs in South America,” said Dynamo president of soccer Pat Onstad. “As a centerpiece of three title-winning squads, he has shown the ability to anchor a backline and exhibit the kind of leadership and mentality we are committed to bringing into Houston.
"We are thrilled to welcome him to the Dynamo and confident he will raise the standard both on and off the field as we continue building a team ready to compete for trophies.”
Houston are seeking a return to the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs in 2026 after a 12th-place finish in the Western Conference in 2025. They open the new season on Feb. 21 at home against Chicago Fire FC (8:30 pm ET | Apple TV).
READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant