Inter Miami acquire Germán Berterame from CF Monterrey

Berterame is under contract through the 2028-29 season with an option for 2029-30. He is the club's third Designated Player, joining forward Lionel Messi and midfielder Rodrigo De Paul .

The 27-year-old Mexican international, who was born in Argentina, arrives for a reported $15 million transfer fee.

Inter Miami CF have acquired forward Germán Berterame from LIGA MX powerhouse CF Monterrey, the reigning MLS Cup presented by Audi champions announced Friday.

Proven scorer

Berterame produced 68g/15a in 153 appearances for Monterrey. He's also competed for Atlético de San Luis in LIGA MX, as well as Patronato and San Lorenzo in Argentina.

With two goals in eight caps for Mexico, Berterame is chasing a roster spot at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Berterame joins an attack piloted by Messi, the back-to-back Landon Donovan MLS MVP, along with fellow FC Barcelona legend Luis Suárez, Mateo Silvetti and Tadeo Allende.

Winter signings

Inter Miami's 2026 season begins with a Feb. 21 visit to LAFC (9:30 pm ET | Apple TV). They'll open their new stadium, Miami Freedom Park, on April 4 against Austin FC (7:30 pm ET | Apple TV).