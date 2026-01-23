Austin FC acquire Facundo Torres from Palmeiras

"He is at a prime age to join us and immediately be a top contributor as we aim to push on this season."

"Facundo has proven attacking quality as shown by his stellar goal and assist numbers throughout his career," said Austin FC sporting director Rodolfo Borrell.

Torres will occupy a Designated Player roster spot alongside fellow attackers Brandon Vazquez and Myrto Uzuni . As a U.S. Green Card holder, he will not occupy an international roster spot.

The 25-year-old Uruguay international is signed through the 2029-30 season with an option for 2030-31. A former Orlando City standout, he returns to MLS for a reported $9.5 million transfer fee.

Torres produced 10g/6a in 61 appearances for Palmeiras upon joining from Orlando City in December 2024 for a club-record outbound fee (reportedly up to $14 million).

With Orlando, Torres delivered 47g/25a in 123 matches (all competitions) to become the club's all-time leading scorer. He also led the Lions to the 2022 US Open Cup title and helped them reach the 2024 Eastern Conference Final, their best-ever performance in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs.

A product of Uruguayan powerhouse Peñarol, Torres has two goals in 22 caps for Los Charrúas. He participated in Uruguay's successful qualifying cycle for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

"I couldn’t be happier to be an Austin FC player," said Torres.

"The ambition behind what the club is building and the incredible soccer community there were both big factors in convincing me that this was the right move to make.”

Austin's 2026 season begins on Feb. 21 at home against Minnesota United FC (8:30 pm ET | Apple TV).